Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  FirstService Corporation    FSV   CA33767E2024

FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION

(FSV)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 02/02 22:00:01
142.36 USD   +2.62%
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATIONETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ET...0.14%1.39%CanadaActions
IShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend A...-1.42%0.38%CanadaActions
Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ...-1.25%0.29%-CanadaActions
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ...-1.12%0.28%CanadaActions
IShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composi...-1.09%0.28%CanadaActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
FirstService Corporation : Graphique analyse technique FirstService Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 135,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 139,34 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut -3,11%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -3,11%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -3,11%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION1.44%6 083
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.7.64%32 508
CBRE GROUP, INC.1.56%20 877
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.82.30%8 049
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-1.46%7 758
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION2.78%6 083
