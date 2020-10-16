Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Fiverr International Ltd.    11V   IL0011582033

FIVERR INTERNATIONAL LTD.

(11V)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 16/10 15:07:54
150.375 EUR   +6.42%
Fonds positionnés sur FIVERR INTERNATIONAL LTD.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Heptagon Summit Sust Opps L/S Eq CNON0.00%0.00%NC1.16M USD





Graphique FIVERR INTERNATIONAL LTD.
Fiverr International Ltd. : Graphique analyse technique Fiverr International Ltd. | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 133,17 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 171,67 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut -9,71%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -22,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -32,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FIVERR INTERNATIONAL LTD.525.22%6 158
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED41.19%814 505
MEITUAN DIANPING160.06%211 265
SHOPIFY INC.171.22%131 886
PINDUODUO INC.118.91%98 996
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.119.93%61 576
