Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd.    6865   CNE100002375

FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD.

(6865)
  Rapport
Fonds positionnés sur FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Vontobel Future Resources N EURNON8.00%57.00%2.3M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Franklin FTSE China ETF - USD-0.66%0.04%-ChineActions
Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF - USD-0.50%0.03%-NCActions



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Objectif de cours Moyen 31,14 CNY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 27,02 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 43,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -51,0%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.77%11 101
TONGWEI CO., LTD.30.20%35 533
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.8.13%24 481
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.90%16 609
SUNRUN INC.-1.27%13 531
GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED128.46%9 985
