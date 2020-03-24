Fonds positionnés sur FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD. Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position Vontobel Future Resources N EUR NON 8.00% 57.00% 2.3M EUR



ETFs positionnés sur FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD. ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur Franklin FTSE China ETF - USD -0.66% 0.04% - Chine Actions Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF - USD -0.50% 0.03% - NC Actions





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Graphique FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 14 Objectif de cours Moyen 31,14 CNY Dernier Cours de Cloture 27,02 CNY Ecart / Objectif Haut 43,2% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,2% Ecart / Objectif Bas -51,0% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD. -0.77% 11 101 TONGWEI CO., LTD. 30.20% 35 533 ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. 8.13% 24 481 SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 0.90% 16 609 SUNRUN INC. -1.27% 13 531 GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED 128.46% 9 985