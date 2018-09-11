Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Flatex AG    FTK   DE000FTG1111

FLATEX AG

(FTK)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Xetra - 09/09 15:27:18
42.15 EUR   +8.77%
13:09PORTEFEUILLES : Flatex confirme ses belles dispositions
11:56FLATEX : Warburg Research à l'achat
ZD
21/08FLATEX AG : Techniquement solide
Fonds positionnés sur FLATEX AG
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
M&G Pan Eurp Sel Smllr Coms USD C AccNON-10.00%9.00%4.88M USD
Richelieu Family Small Cap FNON6.00%0.00%NC1.32M EUR
Vontobel European Md and Sm Cp Eq I EURNON-10.00%35.00%3.87M EUR





Graphique FLATEX AG
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 52,67 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 38,75 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 47,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 35,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 23,9%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FLATEX AG58.16%1 244
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES4.75%90 276
ADYEN N.V.79.75%46 911
WORLDLINE17.85%16 098
ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.94.52%7 609
SIMCORP A/S1.78%4 843
