FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.

Actions

FLT

US3390411052

Services d'assistance aux entreprises

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 19:29:33 14/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
269,4 USD +0,22 % Graphique intraday de FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. -7,95 % -4,89 %
19:01 FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : UBS maintient son opinion neutre ZM
08/02 FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Baird maintient son opinion neutre ZM

Dernières actualités sur FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.

FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : UBS maintient son opinion neutre ZM
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Baird maintient son opinion neutre ZM
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : JPMorgan Chase toujours positif ZM
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Jefferies & Co. persiste à l'achat ZM
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Morgan Stanley conserve son opinion neutre ZM
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : RBC Capital Markets confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
Transcript : FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 07, 2024
FleetCor Technologies : hausse du résultat net ajusté et du chiffre d'affaires au 4ème trimestre ; publication des perspectives pour 2024 MT
Le bénéfice de Fleetcor, société spécialisée dans les paiements d'entreprise, augmente grâce à la hausse des dépenses RE
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. fournit des prévisions de résultats pour le premier trimestre 2024 et l'ensemble de l'année 2024 CI
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Mizuho Securities maintient son opinion neutre ZM
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Citigroup toujours positif ZM
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Baird est neutre ZM
Corpay Cross-Border étend sa présence mondiale avec un nouveau bureau à Chennai, en Inde CI
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : BMO Capital optimiste sur le dossier ZM
Transcript : FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. Presents at 2023 Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference, Dec-04-2023 10:55 AM
Transcript : FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. Presents at 2023 UBS Global Technology Conference, Nov-28-2023 04:15 PM
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Mizuho Securities neutre sur le dossier ZM
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : RBC Capital Markets toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Morgan Stanley maintient son opinion neutre ZM
Transcript : FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2023
Fleetcor Technologies réduit ses prévisions de bénéfices pour l'ensemble de l'année RE
FleetCor Technologies : hausse du BPA ajusté et du chiffre d'affaires au 3ème trimestre ; mise à jour des prévisions pour 2023 MT
Fleetcor Technologies, Inc. fournit des perspectives de résultats pour l'exercice 2023 CI

Profil Société

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. est spécialisé dans l'émission de solutions de paiement commerciales. Le groupe propose notamment des cartes de carburant ainsi que des produits de paiement à destination des employés. Le CA par type de cartes se répartit comme suit : - cartes de carburant (40,2%) ; - solutions de paiement pour entreprises (22,5%) ; - solutions d'hébergement (13,3%) ; - cartes de péages (10,6%) ; - cartes cadeaux (5,7%) ; - autres (7,7%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (61,1%), Brésil (12,9%), Royaume Uni (10,6%) et autres (15,4%).
Secteur
Services d'assistance aux entreprises
Agenda
01/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
19
Dernier Cours de Cloture
268,8 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
314,7 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+17,10 %
Révisions de BNA

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Paiements et transactions

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Action FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.
-4,62 % 19 405 M $
FISERV, INC. Action Fiserv, Inc.
+9,12 % 86 175 M $
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. Action PayPal Holdings, Inc.
-5,15 % 62 440 M $
BLOCK, INC. Action Block, Inc.
-13,39 % 39 999 M $
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. Action Global Payments Inc.
+7,95 % 35 431 M $
EDENRED SE Action Edenred SE
+2,29 % 14 706 M $
WISE PLC Action Wise plc
-4,76 % 10 657 M $
NEXI S.P.A Action Nexi S.p.A
-0,65 % 9 926 M $
ECOCASH HOLDINGS ZIMBABWE LIMITED Action EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited
+261,10 % 5 110 M $
EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. Action Euronet Worldwide, Inc.
+6,28 % 4 840 M $
Paiements et transactions
