Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Fleury Michon

FLEURY MICHON

(ALFLE)
  Rapport
Fleury Michon : Statistiques transactions Contrat de liquidité 2ème semestre 2020

08/01/2021 | 18:02

08/01/2021 | 18:02
STATISTIQUES TRANSACTIONS - CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE FLEURY MICHON

Achats

Ventes

Date

Nombre de

Nombre de titres

Capitaux en EUR

Nombre de

Nombre de titres

Capitaux en EUR

transactions

transactions

TOTAL

675

18 514

445 351,80

647

17 305

418 903,00

01/07/2020

1

1

24,30

2

31

753,30

02/07/2020

9

177

4 191,90

6

254

6 128,20

03/07/2020

2

27

667,40

4

30

761,80

06/07/2020

1

1

25,00

4

68

1 776,80

07/07/2020

6

214

5 499,40

1

1

25,90

08/07/2020

10

296

7 431,00

1

1

25,50

09/07/2020

5

75

1 839,00

2

2

50,40

10/07/2020

5

147

3 589,60

1

1

24,60

13/07/2020

2

31

753,50

1

1

24,50

14/07/2020

1

1

24,70

2

2

49,40

15/07/2020

6

160

3 907,10

6

227

5 652,40

16/07/2020

2

2

49,60

4

110

2 749,80

17/07/2020

14

472

11 451,80

2

2

49,00

20/07/2020

5

107

2 589,40

2

6

145,20

21/07/2020

1

1

24,10

4

82

1 986,90

22/07/2020

2

21

504,30

3

7

170,70

23/07/2020

2

50

1 200,40

5

102

2 496,00

24/07/2020

5

66

1 615,00

3

77

1 895,20

27/07/2020

3

19

467,50

2

67

1 668,10

28/07/2020

1

1

24,80

1

1

24,80

29/07/2020

1

1

24,70

1

1

24,70

30/07/2020

4

74

1 816,40

1

1

24,80

31/07/2020

9

315

7 539,90

4

136

3 277,90

03/08/2020

3

55

1 314,60

1

1

24,00

04/08/2020

2

51

1 209,00

2

2

48,00

05/08/2020

5

77

1 908,60

11

397

9 696,60

06/08/2020

1

1

24,80

2

2

49,70

07/08/2020

5

244

5 909,80

5

244

5 927,20

10/08/2020

4

129

3 121,10

1

1

24,50

11/08/2020

10

692

16 197,10

11

441

10 425,30

12/08/2020

1

1

23,90

4

42

1 003,80

13/08/2020

1

1

23,80

2

33

788,60

14/08/2020

1

1

23,90

1

1

23,90

17/08/2020

10

143

3 395,90

1

1

23,90

18/08/2020

4

21

493,60

1

1

23,60

19/08/2020

4

76

1 782,90

3

45

1 060,80

1

20/08/2020

4

87

2 029,30

2

31

731,50

21/08/2020

5

113

2 605,30

2

42

962,20

24/08/2020

6

162

3 684,40

7

232

5 330,10

25/08/2020

3

37

865,50

7

126

2 950,90

26/08/2020

3

51

1 186,90

3

15

352,60

27/08/2020

5

81

1 871,70

3

12

278,90

28/08/2020

9

181

4 130,50

2

2

46,20

31/08/2020

8

194

4 346,50

6

203

4 575,50

01/09/2020

4

42

957,60

2

33

755,60

02/09/2020

10

245

5 523,90

3

75

1 692,40

03/09/2020

9

508

11 255,20

7

112

2 468,50

04/09/2020

1

1

22,10

6

66

1 463,20

07/09/2020

2

25

552,70

7

196

4 397,10

08/09/2020

6

159

3 500,10

6

161

3 547,20

09/09/2020

12

280

6 097,00

4

100

2 191,80

10/09/2020

8

188

4 018,90

8

188

4 066,40

11/09/2020

4

169

3 686,30

12

337

7 407,80

14/09/2020

16

372

7 779,20

10

240

5 033,50

15/09/2020

3

161

3 335,20

4

210

4 396,20

16/09/2020

5

151

3 198,60

7

68

1 455,20

17/09/2020

4

101

2 138,80

6

168

3 592,60

18/09/2020

12

403

8 491,90

7

287

6 063,60

21/09/2020

7

164

3 439,90

8

157

3 328,10

22/09/2020

3

25

551,80

16

509

11 132,80

23/09/2020

2

31

682,50

3

31

683,00

24/09/2020

3

34

744,80

8

334

7 376,70

25/09/2020

1

1

22,40

11

397

9 054,70

28/09/2020

15

343

8 150,70

19

712

17 004,40

29/09/2020

8

227

5 182,70

12

383

8 970,90

30/09/2020

18

893

20 421,50

5

153

3 552,50

01/10/2020

8

212

4 825,10

6

173

3 957,90

02/10/2020

4

106

2 411,40

7

239

5 511,30

05/10/2020

3

56

1 310,50

2

23

540,50

06/10/2020

1

1

23,50

3

29

681,50

07/10/2020

3

63

1 474,20

2

63

1 486,60

08/10/2020

1

1

23,70

7

167

4 056,70

09/10/2020

9

175

4 252,80

6

65

1 588,20

12/10/2020

11

183

4 505,20

13

191

4 735,40

13/10/2020

5

96

2 328,20

1

1

24,40

14/10/2020

16

721

16 994,60

7

229

5 357,40

15/10/2020

2

2

47,00

2

5

118,40

16/10/2020

3

15

352,60

7

352

8 432,40

19/10/2020

9

421

9 961,80

13

494

11 766,10

20/10/2020

4

122

2 910,40

1

1

24,00

21/10/2020

3

18

426,80

3

56

1 338,40

22/10/2020

2

52

1 237,80

2

67

1 608,00

23/10/2020

2

48

1 137,60

2

8

191,20

26/10/2020

11

372

8 859,90

18

646

15 542,80

27/10/2020

6

120

2 886,50

6

142

3 430,00

2

28/10/2020

8

152

3 608,30

2

38

897,10

29/10/2020

3

59

1 389,40

5

126

3 002,70

30/10/2020

4

32

752,10

1

1

23,60

02/11/2020

6

100

2 366,70

6

140

3 354,00

03/11/2020

5

279

6 514,40

5

187

4 408,20

04/11/2020

3

46

1 094,90

5

132

3 182,20

05/11/2020

7

132

3 174,30

3

45

1 094,20

06/11/2020

8

251

6 032,90

1

1

24,30

09/11/2020

1

1

23,90

9

109

2 605,60

10/11/2020

5

123

2 958,70

2

121

2 940,10

11/11/2020

2

53

1 277,30

2

31

750,10

12/11/2020

1

1

24,20

1

1

24,20

13/11/2020

1

1

24,20

3

38

919,60

16/11/2020

6

166

4 016,20

8

205

5 000,00

17/11/2020

3

55

1 330,30

4

50

1 214,90

18/11/2020

4

157

3 786,50

1

20

486,00

19/11/2020

5

103

2 467,10

3

53

1 281,40

20/11/2020

3

137

3 295,40

3

46

1 108,60

23/11/2020

3

93

2 226,90

6

96

2 320,90

24/11/2020

7

158

3 785,80

3

93

2 235,00

25/11/2020

5

197

4 710,20

4

47

1 123,40

26/11/2020

1

1

23,90

2

65

1 559,90

27/11/2020

3

114

2 720,20

1

1

24,00

30/11/2020

3

40

960,00

9

200

4 827,70

01/12/2020

6

148

3 798,80

25

731

18 544,70

02/12/2020

8

190

4 957,90

5

137

3 602,90

03/12/2020

11

281

7 505,90

14

395

10 603,60

04/12/2020

15

621

16 245,50

15

731

19 303,30

07/12/2020

10

242

6 528,50

4

143

3 885,10

08/12/2020

3

164

4 411,60

2

67

1 815,50

09/12/2020

2

88

2 376,10

3

98

2 664,50

10/12/2020

7

176

4 817,30

13

399

10 974,70

11/12/2020

6

112

3 098,00

7

168

4 699,30

14/12/2020

12

401

11 230,70

5

202

5 699,50

15/12/2020

10

388

10 596,90

2

28

778,30

16/12/2020

2

77

2 071,30

3

83

2 261,60

17/12/2020

6

230

6 177,50

1

1

27,00

18/12/2020

9

381

10 199,40

4

114

3 068,60

21/12/2020

10

424

11 125,70

1

1

26,50

22/12/2020

3

53

1 375,50

2

48

1 248,00

23/12/2020

4

69

1 767,30

2

86

2 227,40

24/12/2020

3

50

1 265,00

5

81

2 065,00

28/12/2020

1

1

25,50

5

141

3 719,00

29/12/2020

1

1

26,60

6

183

4 887,70

30/12/2020

1

1

26,30

12

410

11 076,80

31/12/2020

1

1

27,40

4

260

7 157,20

3

Disclaimer

Fleury Michon SA published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 17:01:03 UTC


© Publicnow 2021
