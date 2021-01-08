Fleury Michon : Statistiques transactions Contrat de liquidité 2ème semestre 2020
STATISTIQUES TRANSACTIONS - CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE FLEURY MICHON
Achats
Ventes
Date
Nombre de
Nombre de titres
Capitaux en EUR
Nombre de
Nombre de titres
Capitaux en EUR
transactions
transactions
TOTAL
675
18 514
445 351,80
647
17 305
418 903,00
01/07/2020
1
1
24,30
2
31
753,30
02/07/2020
9
177
4 191,90
6
254
6 128,20
03/07/2020
2
27
667,40
4
30
761,80
06/07/2020
1
1
25,00
4
68
1 776,80
07/07/2020
6
214
5 499,40
1
1
25,90
08/07/2020
10
296
7 431,00
1
1
25,50
09/07/2020
5
75
1 839,00
2
2
50,40
10/07/2020
5
147
3 589,60
1
1
24,60
13/07/2020
2
31
753,50
1
1
24,50
14/07/2020
1
1
24,70
2
2
49,40
15/07/2020
6
160
3 907,10
6
227
5 652,40
16/07/2020
2
2
49,60
4
110
2 749,80
17/07/2020
14
472
11 451,80
2
2
49,00
20/07/2020
5
107
2 589,40
2
6
145,20
21/07/2020
1
1
24,10
4
82
1 986,90
22/07/2020
2
21
504,30
3
7
170,70
23/07/2020
2
50
1 200,40
5
102
2 496,00
24/07/2020
5
66
1 615,00
3
77
1 895,20
27/07/2020
3
19
467,50
2
67
1 668,10
28/07/2020
1
1
24,80
1
1
24,80
29/07/2020
1
1
24,70
1
1
24,70
30/07/2020
4
74
1 816,40
1
1
24,80
31/07/2020
9
315
7 539,90
4
136
3 277,90
03/08/2020
3
55
1 314,60
1
1
24,00
04/08/2020
2
51
1 209,00
2
2
48,00
05/08/2020
5
77
1 908,60
11
397
9 696,60
06/08/2020
1
1
24,80
2
2
49,70
07/08/2020
5
244
5 909,80
5
244
5 927,20
10/08/2020
4
129
3 121,10
1
1
24,50
11/08/2020
10
692
16 197,10
11
441
10 425,30
12/08/2020
1
1
23,90
4
42
1 003,80
13/08/2020
1
1
23,80
2
33
788,60
14/08/2020
1
1
23,90
1
1
23,90
17/08/2020
10
143
3 395,90
1
1
23,90
18/08/2020
4
21
493,60
1
1
23,60
19/08/2020
4
76
1 782,90
3
45
1 060,80
1
20/08/2020
4
87
2 029,30
2
31
731,50
21/08/2020
5
113
2 605,30
2
42
962,20
24/08/2020
6
162
3 684,40
7
232
5 330,10
25/08/2020
3
37
865,50
7
126
2 950,90
26/08/2020
3
51
1 186,90
3
15
352,60
27/08/2020
5
81
1 871,70
3
12
278,90
28/08/2020
9
181
4 130,50
2
2
46,20
31/08/2020
8
194
4 346,50
6
203
4 575,50
01/09/2020
4
42
957,60
2
33
755,60
02/09/2020
10
245
5 523,90
3
75
1 692,40
03/09/2020
9
508
11 255,20
7
112
2 468,50
04/09/2020
1
1
22,10
6
66
1 463,20
07/09/2020
2
25
552,70
7
196
4 397,10
08/09/2020
6
159
3 500,10
6
161
3 547,20
09/09/2020
12
280
6 097,00
4
100
2 191,80
10/09/2020
8
188
4 018,90
8
188
4 066,40
11/09/2020
4
169
3 686,30
12
337
7 407,80
14/09/2020
16
372
7 779,20
10
240
5 033,50
15/09/2020
3
161
3 335,20
4
210
4 396,20
16/09/2020
5
151
3 198,60
7
68
1 455,20
17/09/2020
4
101
2 138,80
6
168
3 592,60
18/09/2020
12
403
8 491,90
7
287
6 063,60
21/09/2020
7
164
3 439,90
8
157
3 328,10
22/09/2020
3
25
551,80
16
509
11 132,80
23/09/2020
2
31
682,50
3
31
683,00
24/09/2020
3
34
744,80
8
334
7 376,70
25/09/2020
1
1
22,40
11
397
9 054,70
28/09/2020
15
343
8 150,70
19
712
17 004,40
29/09/2020
8
227
5 182,70
12
383
8 970,90
30/09/2020
18
893
20 421,50
5
153
3 552,50
01/10/2020
8
212
4 825,10
6
173
3 957,90
02/10/2020
4
106
2 411,40
7
239
5 511,30
05/10/2020
3
56
1 310,50
2
23
540,50
06/10/2020
1
1
23,50
3
29
681,50
07/10/2020
3
63
1 474,20
2
63
1 486,60
08/10/2020
1
1
23,70
7
167
4 056,70
09/10/2020
9
175
4 252,80
6
65
1 588,20
12/10/2020
11
183
4 505,20
13
191
4 735,40
13/10/2020
5
96
2 328,20
1
1
24,40
14/10/2020
16
721
16 994,60
7
229
5 357,40
15/10/2020
2
2
47,00
2
5
118,40
16/10/2020
3
15
352,60
7
352
8 432,40
19/10/2020
9
421
9 961,80
13
494
11 766,10
20/10/2020
4
122
2 910,40
1
1
24,00
21/10/2020
3
18
426,80
3
56
1 338,40
22/10/2020
2
52
1 237,80
2
67
1 608,00
23/10/2020
2
48
1 137,60
2
8
191,20
26/10/2020
11
372
8 859,90
18
646
15 542,80
27/10/2020
6
120
2 886,50
6
142
3 430,00
2
28/10/2020
8
152
3 608,30
2
38
897,10
29/10/2020
3
59
1 389,40
5
126
3 002,70
30/10/2020
4
32
752,10
1
1
23,60
02/11/2020
6
100
2 366,70
6
140
3 354,00
03/11/2020
5
279
6 514,40
5
187
4 408,20
04/11/2020
3
46
1 094,90
5
132
3 182,20
05/11/2020
7
132
3 174,30
3
45
1 094,20
06/11/2020
8
251
6 032,90
1
1
24,30
09/11/2020
1
1
23,90
9
109
2 605,60
10/11/2020
5
123
2 958,70
2
121
2 940,10
11/11/2020
2
53
1 277,30
2
31
750,10
12/11/2020
1
1
24,20
1
1
24,20
13/11/2020
1
1
24,20
3
38
919,60
16/11/2020
6
166
4 016,20
8
205
5 000,00
17/11/2020
3
55
1 330,30
4
50
1 214,90
18/11/2020
4
157
3 786,50
1
20
486,00
19/11/2020
5
103
2 467,10
3
53
1 281,40
20/11/2020
3
137
3 295,40
3
46
1 108,60
23/11/2020
3
93
2 226,90
6
96
2 320,90
24/11/2020
7
158
3 785,80
3
93
2 235,00
25/11/2020
5
197
4 710,20
4
47
1 123,40
26/11/2020
1
1
23,90
2
65
1 559,90
27/11/2020
3
114
2 720,20
1
1
24,00
30/11/2020
3
40
960,00
9
200
4 827,70
01/12/2020
6
148
3 798,80
25
731
18 544,70
02/12/2020
8
190
4 957,90
5
137
3 602,90
03/12/2020
11
281
7 505,90
14
395
10 603,60
04/12/2020
15
621
16 245,50
15
731
19 303,30
07/12/2020
10
242
6 528,50
4
143
3 885,10
08/12/2020
3
164
4 411,60
2
67
1 815,50
09/12/2020
2
88
2 376,10
3
98
2 664,50
10/12/2020
7
176
4 817,30
13
399
10 974,70
11/12/2020
6
112
3 098,00
7
168
4 699,30
14/12/2020
12
401
11 230,70
5
202
5 699,50
15/12/2020
10
388
10 596,90
2
28
778,30
16/12/2020
2
77
2 071,30
3
83
2 261,60
17/12/2020
6
230
6 177,50
1
1
27,00
18/12/2020
9
381
10 199,40
4
114
3 068,60
21/12/2020
10
424
11 125,70
1
1
26,50
22/12/2020
3
53
1 375,50
2
48
1 248,00
23/12/2020
4
69
1 767,30
2
86
2 227,40
24/12/2020
3
50
1 265,00
5
81
2 065,00
28/12/2020
1
1
25,50
5
141
3 719,00
29/12/2020
1
1
26,60
6
183
4 887,70
30/12/2020
1
1
26,30
12
410
11 076,80
31/12/2020
1
1
27,40
4
260
7 157,20
3
Disclaimer
Fleury Michon SA published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 17:01:03 UTC
© Publicnow 2021
Toute l'actualité sur FLEURY MICHON
Recommandations des analystes sur FLEURY MICHON
Données financières EUR USD
CA 2020
741 M
907 M
-
Résultat net 2020
-18,6 M
-22,8 M
-
Dette nette 2020
137 M
167 M
-
PER 2020
-4,84x
Rendement 2020
2,43%
Capitalisation
114 M
140 M
-
VE / CA 2020
0,34x
VE / CA 2021
0,31x
Nbr Employés
-
Flottant
30,5%
Durée :
Auto.
2 mois
3 mois
6 mois
9 mois
1 an
2 ans
5 ans
10 ans
Max.
Période :
Jour
Semaine
Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques.
Recommandation moyenne
ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes
2
Objectif de cours Moyen
20,50 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture
26,70 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut
-17,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-23,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas
-28,8%
Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques.
Dirigeants et Administrateurs