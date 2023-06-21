Recherche avancée
    FND   US3397501012

FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.

(FND)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nyse  -  22:00:02 20/06/2023
96.02 USD   -0.25%
14:01Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. : Goldman Sachs est neutre
ZM
12/06Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. : Evercore ISI abaisse son opinion à neutre
ZM
07/06L'unité Floor & Decor rachète Salesmaster Flooring Solutions
MT
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. : Goldman Sachs est neutre

21/06/2023 | 14:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
CA 2023 4 639 M - 4 254 M
Résultat net 2023 288 M - 264 M
Dette nette 2023 358 M - 328 M
PER 2023 36,0x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 10 204 M 10 204 M 9 356 M
VE / CA 2023 2,28x
VE / CA 2024 1,96x
Nbr Employés 10 633
Flottant 98,0%
Graphique FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 23
Dernier Cours de Clôture 96,02 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 97,86 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 1,92%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Thomas V. Taylor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trevor S. Lang President
Bryan Langley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Norman H. Axelrod Director
Steven A. Denny Chief Executive Merchant
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.37.90%10 204
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-4.90%303 030
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.8.95%126 255
KINGFISHER PLC-1.23%5 677
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-9.68%5 285
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M)-23.00%3 131
