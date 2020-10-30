Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.    FND

FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.

(FND)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 30/10 21:10:00
73 USD   -6.30%
17:55FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC. : Toujours du potentiel
2019FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC : publication des résultats annuels
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF - USD-5.57%3.62%Etats UnisActions
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt...-1.23%0.56%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...-2.12%0.08%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD-3.96%0.06%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 23
Objectif de cours Moyen 81,10 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 77,91 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 21,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,09%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -16,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.53.34%8 082
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.23.47%290 245
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.34.23%121 485
KINGFISHER PLC32.81%7 820
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-12.50%5 893
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.-21.45%4 890
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group