ETFs positionnés sur FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC. ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF - USD -5.57% 3.62% Etats Unis Actions IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt... -1.23% 0.56% Etats Unis Actions SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET... -2.12% 0.08% Etats Unis Actions Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD -3.96% 0.06% Etats Unis Actions





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Graphique FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 23 Objectif de cours Moyen 81,10 $ Dernier Cours de Cloture 77,91 $ Ecart / Objectif Haut 21,9% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,09% Ecart / Objectif Bas -16,6% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC. 53.34% 8 082 THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 23.47% 290 245 LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC. 34.23% 121 485 KINGFISHER PLC 32.81% 7 820 HOME PRODUCT CENTER -12.50% 5 893 RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD. -21.45% 4 890