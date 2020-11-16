Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Fluidra, S.A.    FDR   ES0137650018

FLUIDRA, S.A.

(FDR)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 17/11 09:09:59
17.44 EUR   +1.04%
23/10FLUIDRA, S.A. : Détachement de dividende final
FA
24/07FLUIDRA, S.A. : A proximité de gros niveaux
25/02FLUIDRA, S.A. : publication des résultats annuels
Fonds positionnés sur FLUIDRA, S.A.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Quaero Capital Smaller Eurp Coms A-EURNON-7.00%25.00%1.51M EUR





Graphique FLUIDRA, S.A.
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 17,08 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 17,26 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 15,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -1,07%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -48,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FLUIDRA, S.A.41.48%3 966
ASSA ABLOY AB-1.46%27 574
SAINT-GOBAIN8.33%24 857
MASCO CORPORATION14.92%14 367
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.26.43%11 642
BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY57.60%10 182
