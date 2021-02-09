Fnac Darty : Presentation of a new strategic plan on February 23, 2021
09/02/2021 | 18:27
Ivry, February 9, 2021
PRESENTATION OF A NEW STRATEGIC PLAN ON FEBRUARY 23, 2021
Following the success of the Confiance + strategic plan launched in December 2017, the Group will present its new strategic plan during its 2020 full-year results presentation on February 23 at 5.45 pm (CET).
Enrique Martinez, Chief Executive Officer, and Jean-Brieuc Le Tinier, Chief Financial Officer, will host a remote conference call on the same day at 6.30 pm (CET) for investors and analysts, just after the 2020 full-year results presentation.
