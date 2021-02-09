Connexion
FNAC DARTY

(FNAC)
Fnac Darty : Presentation of a new strategic plan on February 23, 2021

09/02/2021 | 18:27
Ivry, February 9, 2021

PRESENTATION OF A NEW STRATEGIC PLAN ON FEBRUARY 23, 2021

Following the success of the Confiance + strategic plan launched in December 2017, the Group will present its new strategic plan during its 2020 full-year results presentation on February 23 at 5.45 pm (CET).

Enrique Martinez, Chief Executive Officer, and Jean-Brieuc Le Tinier, Chief Financial Officer, will host a remote conference call on the same day at 6.30 pm (CET) for investors and analysts, just after the 2020 full-year results presentation.

Details to follow in an invitation.

CONTACTS

Stéphanie Laval

stephanie.laval@fnacdarty.com

+33 (0)1 55 21 52 53

ANALYSTS/INVESTORS

Marina Louvard

marina.louvard@fnacdarty.com

+33 (0)1 72 28 17 08

audrey.bouchard@fnacdarty.com

PRESS

Audrey Bouchard

+33 (0)6 17 25 03 77

  • propos du Groupe Fnac - www.groupe-fnac.com : Le Groupe FNAC est une entreprise de distribution de biens culturels, de loisirs et de produits techniques. Leader en France et acteur majeur dans les pays où il est présent (Espagne, Portugal, Brésil, Belgique, Suisse, Maroc, Qatar, Côte d'Ivoire), le Groupe Fnac dispose à fin juin 2016 d'un réseau multi-format de 205 magasins (dont 125 magasins en France), des sites marchands avec notamment Fnac.com, positionné 3ème site de e-commerce en termes d'audience en France (près de 10 millions de visiteurs uniques/mois). Acteur omni-canal de référence, le Groupe Fnac a réalisé en 2015 un chiffre d'affaires consolidé de 3,876 milliards d'euros et emploie 14 100 collaborateurs.

Disclaimer

Fnac Darty SA published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 17:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
