Fnac Darty : Présentation plan stratégique

CAPITAL MARKETS PRESENTATION
February 23, 2021
Enrique MARTINEZ
Chief Executive Officer
Two iconic brands with a unique positioning and model, whose strength was spotlighted by the covid crisis
TWO ICONIC AND COMPLEMENTARY BRANDS,
WITH A VAST AND READILY MOBILIZED CUSTOMER BASE
#2 Most missed brand by French consumers during the first lockdown
Segmentation
Activation
Cross-brands
30M
active customers1
loyal 10M customers2
Source - Institut CSA
Note: other brands within the Group: Nature & Découverts, Wefix, France Billet, PC Clinic
|
A QUEST FOR INDIVIDUALITY
DARE
Self-fulfillment, discovery
|
A QUEST FOR ESSENCE
CARE
Serenity, simplicity
Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.