Fonds positionnés sur FNAC DARTY Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position Amplegest Midcaps AC NON -7.00% 34.00% 3.67M EUR



ETFs positionnés sur FNAC DARTY ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR -1.05% 0.65% France Actions





Décryptage Trois valeurs moyennes très décotées Graphique FNAC DARTY Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 8 Objectif de cours Moyen 47,13 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 35,66 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 79,5% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 32,2% Ecart / Objectif Bas 6,56% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) FNAC DARTY -32.77% 1 113 WESFARMERS LIMITED 17.27% 39 936 MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 96.04% 28 274 FIVE BELOW, INC. -8.43% 6 528 RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD. -31.14% 4 158 MARUI GROUP CO., LTD. -28.37% 3 803