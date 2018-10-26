Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Fnac Darty    FNAC   FR0011476928

FNAC DARTY

(FNAC)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 03/09 17:35:08
35.66 EUR   +0.45%
02/09Manor débute la vente de produits Fnac dans ses magasins
AW
21/08Trois valeurs moyennes très décotées
14/08FNAC DARTY : Rapport Semestriel
CO
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur FNAC DARTY
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Amplegest Midcaps ACNON-7.00%34.00%3.67M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur FNAC DARTYETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR-1.05%0.65%FranceActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Trois valeurs moyennes très décotées
Graphique FNAC DARTY
Durée : Période :
Fnac Darty : Graphique analyse technique Fnac Darty | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 47,13 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 35,66 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 79,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 32,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 6,56%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FNAC DARTY-32.77%1 113
WESFARMERS LIMITED17.27%39 936
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.96.04%28 274
FIVE BELOW, INC.-8.43%6 528
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.-31.14%4 158
MARUI GROUP CO., LTD.-28.37%3 803
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group