Focus Entertainment : Présentation | FY Results 2022/2023

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT
FY 2022/23 ANNUAL RESULTS
JUNE 15, 2023
Speakers
Fabrice LARUE - Chairman of the Board & CEO
John BERT - Managing Director
Laure d'HAUTEVILLE - Chief Financial Officer
3
at a glance
FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT
Developer/Publisher
PC & Console
Indie AA
CA €194.1m & EBITA €28.4m
Main shareholder - Neology since 07/2020
46 games secured for the next 3 years
Données financières EUR USD
CA 2022
137 M
148 M
-
Résultat net 2022
8,05 M
8,73 M
-
Tréso. nette 2022
17,2 M
18,6 M
-
PER 2022
29,5x
Rendement 2022
-
Capitalisation
264 M
286 M
-
VE / CA 2022
1,81x
VE / CA 2023
1,54x
Nbr Employés
379
Flottant
49,2%
Graphique FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT
Tendances analyse technique FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT
Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Baissière Baissière Baissière
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
5
Dernier Cours de Clôture
40,70 €
Objectif de cours Moyen
63,27 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
55,4%
