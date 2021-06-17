A Plague Tale: Innocence débarque en 4K UHD le 6 juillet !

After therecent reveal of A Plague Tale: Requiem at the E3 2021 Xbox Games Showcase, Asobo Studio and Focus Home Interactive are thrilled to announce that the critically-acclaimed first opus of the series, A Plague Tale: Innocence,comes in an enhanced version to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on July 6. This enhanced version will feature 4K UHD (only on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5), 60 FPS, and 3D audio support.
Watch today's trailer and witness the award-winning journey through a grim medieval France in never-before-seen detail on next-generation consoles.
Also on July 6, A Plague Tale: Innocence will release on the Nintendo Switch system for the first time. The game will be available as a cloud version, allowing players to pick it up digitally and play using cloud streaming technology.
