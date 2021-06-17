Connexion
A Plague Tale: Innocence débarque en 4K UHD le 6 juillet !

17/06/2021 | 17:18
After therecent reveal of A Plague Tale: Requiem at the E3 2021 Xbox Games Showcase, Asobo Studio and Focus Home Interactive are thrilled to announce that the critically-acclaimed first opus of the series, A Plague Tale: Innocence,comes in an enhanced version to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on July 6. This enhanced version will feature 4K UHD (only on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5), 60 FPS, and 3D audio support.

Watch today's trailer and witness the award-winning journey through a grim medieval France in never-before-seen detail on next-generation consoles.

Also on July 6, A Plague Tale: Innocence will release on the Nintendo Switch system for the first time. The game will be available as a cloud version, allowing players to pick it up digitally and play using cloud streaming technology.

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 15:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
