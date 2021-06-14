Connexion
    ALFOC   FR0012419307

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE

(ALFOC)
  Rapport
A Plague Tale: Requiem dévoilé au Xbox Games Showcase

14/06/2021 | 11:55
Asobo Studio and Focus Home Interactive are delighted to announce A Plague Tale: Requiem, the direct sequel to the critically acclaimed and awards-winning A Plague Tale: Innocence. Unveiled at the E3 2021 Xbox Games Showcase, we are happy to share with you A Plague Tale: Requiem's worldwide premiere reveal Trailer!

Follow Hugo and Amicia on a new epic adventure!

The heart-rending story of Hugo and Amicia's struggle for survival in a dark, plague-ridden medieval world will continue in 2022 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. The game will be available at launch on Xbox Game Pass for Consoles and PC.A Plague Tale: Requiem will also be released on Nintendo Switch using Nintendo's Cloud Streaming technology.

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 09:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 169 M 204 M -
Résultat net 2021 14,6 M 17,7 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 8,77 M 10,6 M -
PER 2021 23,4x
Rendement 2021 0,50%
Capitalisation 409 M 495 M -
VE / CA 2021 2,37x
VE / CA 2022 2,09x
Nbr Employés 195
Flottant 77,6%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 84,85 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 64,10 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 54,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 32,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 4,68%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Christophe Nobileau Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jean-François Busnel Group Chief Financial Officer
Fabrice Larue Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thaima Samman Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Louise Tingström Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE-0.16%495
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.95%1 942 318
SEA LIMITED39.51%145 630
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.8.62%107 958
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC4.37%61 311
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE15.74%60 878