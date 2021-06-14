A Plague Tale: Requiem dévoilé au Xbox Games Showcase

Asobo Studio and Focus Home Interactive are delighted to announce A Plague Tale: Requiem, the direct sequel to the critically acclaimed and awards-winning A Plague Tale: Innocence. Unveiled at the E3 2021 Xbox Games Showcase, we are happy to share with you A Plague Tale: Requiem's worldwide premiere reveal Trailer!

Follow Hugo and Amicia on a new epic adventure!

The heart-rending story of Hugo and Amicia's struggle for survival in a dark, plague-ridden medieval world will continue in 2022 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. The game will be available at launch on Xbox Game Pass for Consoles and PC.A Plague Tale: Requiem will also be released on Nintendo Switch using Nintendo's Cloud Streaming technology.

