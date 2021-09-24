Fokus Mining : MANDATE INNOVEXPLO POUR RÉALISER UNE ESTIMATION DES RESSOURCES MINÉRALES (NI 43-101) POUR LE PROJET GALLOWAY

Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, Canada, le 23 septembre 2021 - Fokus Mining Corporation ("Fokus" ou la "Société") (TSXV: FKM, OTCQB: FKMCF, FSE: F7E1) est heureuse d'annoncer qu'elle a mandaté InnovExplo Inc., consultant en géologie et génie minier, afin d'entreprendre la mise à jour des estimations de ressources minérales sur la zone GP et les premières estimations de l'AuEq sur les zones Hendrick et Moriss et sur l'ensemble du secteur du Triangle d'Or du projet Galloway, où un important programme de forage est toujours en cours.
InnovExplo fera également une série de recommandations afin de maximiser les données provenant des forages actuels et futurs.
La validation et l'interprétation des données géologiques, la préparation de modèles 3D avancés et d'autres recommandations en matière d'exploration seront nécessaires pour réaliser ces nouvelles estimations indépendantes des ressources minérales conformément aux définitions, normes et meilleures pratiques du Règlement 43-101 et de l'ICM. Il est actuellement prévu que le rapport NI 43-101 soit achevé au cours du deuxième trimestre de l'année 2022.
Notons que Fokus avait déjà retenu les services d'InnovExplo pour réaliser une étude sur la caractérisation litho-géochimique des différents types de lithologies, d'altérations et de minéralisations rencontrés sur la propriété Galloway.
Jean Rainville, PDG et président de Fokus déclare : " La dernière estimation des ressources a été produite en 2012 et ne comprenait que les travaux effectués à l'époque sur la zone GP et ne tenait pas compte des zones Hendrick et Moriss. Depuis lors, nous avons réalisé plus de 30 000 mètres supplémentaires de forage au diamant dans ces zones. Nous pensons que la production de cette évaluation est pleinement justifiée et que malheureusement, en raison des retards dans les résultats d'analyse des trous de forage, nous devrons attendre le deuxième trimestre pour obtenir le rapport indépendant. Pour l'instant, nous poursuivons notre programme de forages prévu de 40 000 mètres tout en concentrant nos énergies sur la zone Hendrick."
Personne qualifiée
Ce communiqué de presse a été approuvé par Gilles Laverdière, P. Géo., personne qualifiée en vertu de la Norme canadienne 43-101.
About Fokus Mining
Fokus Mining Corporation is a mineral resource company actively acquiring and exploring precious metal deposits located in the province of Quebec, Canada. In implementing this major undertaking within the Canadian mining industry, we are determined to unlock the secret of the Galloway gold project.
For further information:Jean Rainville, President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: (514) 918-3125, Fax: (819) 762-0097
Email: jrainville@fokusmining.com
The Galloway project covers an area of 2,865.54 hectares and is located just north of the Cadillac-Larder Lake deformation which extends laterally for more than 100 km. Numerous gold deposits are related to that structure and its subsidiaries. The current work focuses on a small western portion of the mineral claims where several mineral occurrences have been identified. For more information, visit our website: fokusmining.com.
The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange Policies) do not accept any responsibility for the truth or accuracy of its content.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward‐looking information. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward‐looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward‐looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward‐looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐ looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.
Fokus Mining Corp. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 13:51:03 UTC.