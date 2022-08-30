Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Fokus Mining Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    FKM   CA3442041024

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION

(FKM)
Temps Différé Bourse de Toronto  -  19:03 30/08/2022
0.0800 CAD    0.00%
23/08Fokus Mining Corporation conclut un accord d'acquisition pour annulation des droits de paiement de primes Galloway
CI
28/07MOSAIC MINERALS CORP. (CNSX : MOC) a complété l'acquisition des projets Gaboury et 113 North de Fokus Mining Corporation (TSXV:FKM).
CI
23/06FOKUS MINING : Annonce la seconde et dernière clôture de son placement privé précédemment annoncé
PU
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Fokus Mining : Q2 2022 Financial Statements

30/08/2022 | 20:10
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS (société d'exploration)

ÉTATS FINANCIERS CONSOLIDÉS INTERMÉDIAIRES CONDENSÉS NON AUDITÉS POUR LA PÉRIODE DE SIX MOIS TERMINÉE LE 30 JUIN 2022

(exprimé en dollars canadiens, sauf pour le nombre des actions et les montants par action)

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION (an exploration corporation)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

(expressed in Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

Les états financiers ci-joints ont été dressés par la direction de Corporation minière Fokus et n'ont pas été examinés par les auditeurs / The attached financial statements have been prepared by Management of Fokus Mining Corporation and have not been reviewed by the auditors

CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION

ÉTATS CONSOLIDÉS

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

INTERMÉDIAIRES DE LA SITUATION FINANCIÈRE

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Non audités)

(Unaudited)

31 décembre

2021 /

30 juin 2022 /

December 31,

June 30, 2022

2021

$

$

ACTIF

ASSETS

Actif courant

Current assets

Trésorerie (note 3)

565 178

141 987

Cash (Note 3)

Actions cotées (note 5)

300 000

500 000

Listed shares (Note 5)

Avance à Idénergie inc.

12 500

12 500

Advance to Idénergie Inc.

Autres débiteurs

2 818

10 419

Other accounts receivable

Taxes à recevoir

30 289

135 816

Taxes receivable

Crédit d'impôt minier à recevoir

16 996

27 328

Mining tax credit receivable

Crédit d'impôt relatif aux ressources à recevoir

295 072

474 444

Tax credit related to resources receivable

Frais payés d'avance

63 068

31 792

Prepaid expenses

1 285 921

1 334 286

Actif non courant

Non current asset

Immobilisations corporelles

1 819

2 039

Property, plant and equipment

Propriétés minières (note 6)

1 691 330

1 618 601

Mining properties (Note 6)

Actifs de prospection et d'évaluation (note 7)

4 516 154

4 325 798

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 7)

6 209 303

5 946 438

Total de l'actif

7 495 224

7 280 724

Total Assets

PASSIF

LIABILITIES

Passif courant

Current liabilities

Créditeurs

101 503

115 302

Accounts payable

Autre passif sur actions accréditives

164 081

-

Other liabilities from flow-through shares

Total du passif courant

265 584

115 302

Total Current Liabilities

CAPITAUX PROPRES

EQUITY

Capital-social (note 8)

31 446 370

30 889 178

Capital stock (Note 8)

Surplus d'apport

5 605 295

5 423 395

Contributed surplus

Bons de souscription

1 158 315

1 229 002

Warrants

Déficit

(30 980 340)

(30 376 153)

Deficit

Total des capitaux propres

7 229 640

7 165 422

Total Equity

Total du passif et des capitaux propres

7 495 224

7 280 724

Total Liabilities and Equity

Continuité d'exploitation (note 1)

Going concern (Note 1)

Les notes aux états financiers font partie intégrante des états financiers consolidés intermédiaires condensés non audités. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION

ÉTATS CONSOLIDÉS

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

INTERMÉDIAIRES DE LA PERTE NETTE

STATEMENTS OF NET LOSS

PÉRIODES DE TROIS MOIS TERMINÉES LES 30 JUIN

PÉRIODES DE SIX MOIS TERMINÉES LES 30 JUIN

THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30

SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Non audités)

(Unaudited)

$

$

$

$

CHARGES

EXPENSES

Honoraires des consultants

111 209

124 380

208 238

232 183

Consulting fees

Honoraires professionnels

58 488

26 154

73 584

55 047

Professional fees

Frais de bureau

2 159

2 279

3 890

6 466

Office expenses

Location des locaux

4 500

4 500

9 000

9 000

Office rental

Assurances

2 869

2 514

5 740

5 034

Insurance

Télécommunications et site web

1 593

639

4 482

10 098

Telecommunications and website

Conférences et promotion

40 147

65 042

83 222

197 468

Conferences and promotion

Frais associés aux sociétés ouvertes

7 699

14 068

17 158

23 775

Public company expenses

Rémunération et paiements fondés

sur des actions

-

11 750

-

46 000

Share-based compensation

Amortissement des immobilisations

Amortization of property, plant and

corporelles

110

142

220

284

equipment

Gain sur disposition de propriétés

Gain on disposal of mining

minières

-

(300 000)

-

(300 000)

properties

PERTE (GAIN) D'OPÉRATION

228 774

(48 532)

405 534

285 355

OPERATING LOSS (GAIN)

Revenu d'intérêts

(559)

(1 307)

(1 347)

(3 263)

Interest revenue

Autres revenus

-

(36 943)

-

(36 943)

Other revenue

Variation de la juste valeur des

Changes in fair value of

placements

175 000

150 000

200 000

150 000

investments

174 441

111 750

198 653

109 794

PERTE AVANT IMPÔTS

403 215

63 218

604 187

395 149

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

Impôts sur le résultat et impôts

différés

-

-

-

-

Income taxes and deferred taxes

PERTE NETTE

403 215

63 218

604 187

395 149

NET LOSS

PERTE NETTE PAR ACTION DE

BASIC AND DILUTED NET

BASE ET DILUÉE

0,01

0,00

0,01

0,01

LOSS PER SHARE

MOYENNE PONDÉRÉE DES

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER

ACTIONS EN CIRCULATION

74 829 582

62 144 096

73 329 336

62 080 974

OF SHARES OUTSTANDING

Les notes aux états financiers font partie intégrante des états financiers intermédiaires condensés non audités. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

3

CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION

ÉTATS CONSOLIDÉS

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED

INTERMÉDIAIRES DES VARIATIONS DES CAPITAUX PROPRES

STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(Non audités)

(Unaudited)

Nombre

Capital-

Surplus

Total des

d'actions /

social /

Bons de

d'apport /

capitaux

Number of

Capital

souscription /

Contributed

Déficit /

propres /

shares

stock

Warrants

surplus

Deficit

Total equity

$

$

$

$

$

Solde - 1er janvier 2022

71 727 087

30 889 178

1 229 002

5 423 395

(30 376 153)

7 165 422

Balance - January 1, 2022

Perte nette de la période

-

-

-

-

(604 187)

(604 187)

Net loss for the period

Acquisition de propriétés minières

50 000

3 250

-

-

-

3 250

Acquisition of mining properties

Financements privés

4 752 500

311 880

68 320

-

-

380 200

Private placements

Financements privés accréditifs

4 854 500

442 123

43 327

-

-

485 450

Flow-through private placements

Moins : la prime

-

(164 081)

-

-

-

(164 081)

Less: premium

Émission d'options aux courtiers

-

-

-

1 950

-

1 950

Broker warrants issued

Bons de souscription exercés

120 000

11 984

(2 384)

-

-

9 600

Warrants exercised

Bons de souscription expirés

-

-

(179 950)

179 950

-

-

Warrants expired

Frais d'émission d'actions

-

(47 964)

-

-

-

(47 964)

Share issuance expenses

Solde - 30 juin 2022

81 504 087

31 446 370

1 158 315

5 605 295

(30 980 340)

7 229 640

Balance - June 30, 2022

Solde - 1er janvier 2021

61 816 373

29 883 470

1 275 899

4 957 818

(29 213 999)

6 903 188

Balance - January 1, 2021

Perte nette de la période

-

-

-

-

(395 149)

(395 149)

Net loss for the period

Acquisition de propriétés minières

100 000

17 000

-

-

-

17 000

Acquisition of mining properties

Bons de souscription exercés

392 857

57 447

(14 412)

-

-

43 035

Warrants exercised

Bons de souscription expirés

-

-

(258 224)

258 224

-

-

Warrants expired

Options d'achat d'actions exercées

100 000

23 300

-

(11 300)

-

12 000

Stock options exercised

Rémunération et paiements fondés sur des

actions

-

-

-

46 000

-

46 000

Share-based compensation

Solde - 30 juin 2021

62 409 230

29 981 217

1 003 263

5 250 742

(29 609 148)

6 626 074

Balance - June 30, 2021

Les notes aux états financiers font partie intégrante des états financiers consolidés intermédiaires condensés non audités. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION

TABLEAUX CONSOLIDÉS

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED

INTERMÉDIAIRES DES FLUX DE TRÉSORERIE

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

PÉRIODES DE SIX MOIS TERMINÉES LES 30 JUIN

SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30

2022

2021

(Non audités)

(Unaudited)

$

$

ACTIVITÉS OPÉRATIONNELLES

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Gain (perte) nette

(604 187)

(395 149)

Net gain (loss)

Éléments n'impliquant aucun mouvement de trésorerie :

Items not involving cash:

Rémunération et paiements fondés sur des actions

-

46 000

Share-based compensation

Amortissement des immobilisations corporelles

220

284

Amortization of property, plant and equipment

Gain sur vente de propriétés minières

-

(300 000)

Gain on disposal of a mining properties

Variation de la juste valeur des placements

200 000

150 000

Changes in fair value of investments

(403 967)

(498 865)

Variation nette des éléments hors caisse du fonds de

Net change in non-cash operating working capital

roulement (note 4)

19 439

(342 364)

items (Note 4)

(384 528)

(841 229)

ACTIVITÉS DE FINANCEMENT

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Placements privés

380 200

-

Private placements

Placements privés accréditifs

485 450

-

Flow-through private placements

Bons de souscription exercés

9 600

43 035

Warrants exercised

Options d'achat d'actions exercées

-

12 000

Stock options exercised

Frais d'émission d'actions

(15 000)

-

Share issuance expenses

860 250

55 035

ACTIVITÉS D'INVESTISSEMENT

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Crédit d'impôt reçu

189 704

-

Tax credit received

Acquisition de propriétés minières

(57 053)

(550 380)

Acquisition of mining properties

Frais de prospection et d'évaluation

(185 182)

(1 625 272)

Exploration and evaluation expenses

(52 531)

(2 175 652)

AUGMENTATION (DIMINUTION) DE LA TRÉSORERIE

423 191

(2 961 846)

CASH INCREASE (DECREASE)

TRÉSORERIE AU DÉBUT

141 987

4 878 367

CASH BEGINNING OF PERIOD

TRÉSORERIE À LA FIN

565 178

1 916 521

CASH END OF PERIOD

Information additionnelle :

Additional information:

Intérêts encaissés

1 347

3 263

Interest received

Les notes aux états financiers font partie intégrante des états financiers consolidés intermédiaires condensés non audités. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fokus Mining Corp. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 18:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Toute l'actualité sur FOKUS MINING CORPORATION
23/08Fokus Mining Corporation conclut un accord d'acquisition pour annulation des droits de ..
CI
28/07MOSAIC MINERALS CORP. (CNSX : MOC) a complété l'acquisition des projets Gaboury et 113 Nor..
CI
23/06FOKUS MINING : Annonce la seconde et dernière clôture de son placement privé précédemment ..
PU
01/06FOKUS MINING : Q1 2022 md&a
PU
01/06FOKUS MINING : Q1 2022 Financial Statements
PU
30/05Fokus Mining Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre se terminant l..
CI
26/05Fokus Mining Corporation achètera la redevance NSI de Golden Share Resources sur 16 con..
CI
29/04Fokus Mining Corporation annonce ses résultats financiers pour l'année complète se term..
CI
12/04Fokus découvre une nouvelle zone aurifère sur Galloway
CI
23/02Fokus Mining Corporation annonce de nouveaux résultats de forage sur la zone Hendrick d..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Données financières ()
CA 2021 - - -
Résultat net 2021 -1,16 M - -
Tréso. nette 2021 0,64 M - -
PER 2021 -5,16x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 6,92 M 5,29 M -
VE / CA 2020 -
VE / CA 2021 -
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 96,8%
Graphique FOKUS MINING CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Fokus Mining Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Fokus Mining Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jean Rainville President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sylvain Champagne Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Gilles Laverdière Director
Ciro Cucciniello Director
Marc-André Lavoie Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
FOKUS MINING CORPORATION-11.11%5
BHP GROUP LIMITED28.57%147 430
RIO TINTO PLC1.80%97 416
GLENCORE PLC33.06%76 093
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)98.73%51 114
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.10%41 531