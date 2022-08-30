Fokus Mining : Q2 2022 Financial Statements

|
CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS
|
|
|
FOKUS MINING CORPORATION
|
TABLEAUX CONSOLIDÉS
|
|
|
|
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED
|
INTERMÉDIAIRES DES FLUX DE TRÉSORERIE
|
|
|
|
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
PÉRIODES DE SIX MOIS TERMINÉES LES 30 JUIN
|
|
|
SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30
|
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Non audités)
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
$
|
$
|
|
ACTIVITÉS OPÉRATIONNELLES
|
|
|
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Gain (perte) nette
|
(604 187)
|
(395 149)
|
Net gain (loss)
|
Éléments n'impliquant aucun mouvement de trésorerie :
|
|
|
|
Items not involving cash:
|
Rémunération et paiements fondés sur des actions
|
-
|
46 000
|
Share-based compensation
|
Amortissement des immobilisations corporelles
|
220
|
284
|
Amortization of property, plant and equipment
|
Gain sur vente de propriétés minières
|
-
|
(300 000)
|
Gain on disposal of a mining properties
|
Variation de la juste valeur des placements
|
|
200 000
|
|
150 000
|
Changes in fair value of investments
|
|
|
(403 967)
|
(498 865)
|
|
Variation nette des éléments hors caisse du fonds de
|
|
|
|
Net change in non-cash operating working capital
|
roulement (note 4)
|
|
19 439
|
|
(342 364)
|
items (Note 4)
|
|
|
(384 528)
|
(841 229)
|
|
ACTIVITÉS DE FINANCEMENT
|
|
|
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
Placements privés
|
380 200
|
-
|
Private placements
|
Placements privés accréditifs
|
485 450
|
-
|
Flow-through private placements
|
Bons de souscription exercés
|
9 600
|
43 035
|
Warrants exercised
|
Options d'achat d'actions exercées
|
-
|
12 000
|
Stock options exercised
|
Frais d'émission d'actions
|
|
(15 000)
|
|
-
|
Share issuance expenses
|
|
|
860 250
|
55 035
|
|
ACTIVITÉS D'INVESTISSEMENT
|
|
|
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
Crédit d'impôt reçu
|
189 704
|
-
|
Tax credit received
|
Acquisition de propriétés minières
|
(57 053)
|
(550 380)
|
Acquisition of mining properties
|
Frais de prospection et d'évaluation
|
|
(185 182)
|
|
(1 625 272)
|
Exploration and evaluation expenses
|
|
|
(52 531)
|
(2 175 652)
|
|
AUGMENTATION (DIMINUTION) DE LA TRÉSORERIE
|
423 191
|
(2 961 846)
|
CASH INCREASE (DECREASE)
|
TRÉSORERIE AU DÉBUT
|
|
141 987
|
|
4 878 367
|
CASH BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|
TRÉSORERIE À LA FIN
|
|
565 178
|
|
1 916 521
|
CASH END OF PERIOD
|
Information additionnelle :
|
|
|
|
Additional information:
|
Intérêts encaissés
|
1 347
|
3 263
|
Interest received
Les notes aux états financiers font partie intégrante des états financiers consolidés intermédiaires condensés non audités. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.