CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS (société d'exploration)

ÉTATS FINANCIERS CONSOLIDÉS INTERMÉDIAIRES CONDENSÉS NON AUDITÉS POUR LA PÉRIODE DE TROIS MOIS TERMINÉE LE 31 MARS 2024

(exprimé en dollars canadiens, sauf pour le nombre des actions et les montants par action)

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION (an exploration corporation)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

(expressed in Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

Les états financiers ci-joints ont été dressés par la direction de Corporation minière Fokus et n'ont pas été examinés par les auditeurs / The attached financial statements have been prepared by Management of Fokus Mining Corporation and have not been reviewed by the auditors

CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION

ÉTATS CONSOLIDÉS

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

INTERMÉDIAIRES DE LA SITUATION FINANCIÈRE

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Non audités)

(Unaudited)

31 décembre

31 mars 2024

2023 /

/

December 31,

March 31,

2023

2024 $

$

ACTIF

ASSETS

Actif courant

Current assets

Trésorerie (note 3)

57 184

387 364

Cash (Note 3)

Actions cotées (note 5)

284 150

426 225

Listed shares (Note 5)

Taxes à recevoir

64 534

63 411

Taxes receivable

Frais payés d'avance

28 994

46 980

Prepaid expenses

434 862

923 980

Actif non courant

Non current asset

Immobilisations corporelles

1 189

1 255

Property, plant and equipment

Propriétés minières (note 6)

2 188 212

2 186 771

Mining properties (Note 6)

Actifs de prospection et d'évaluation (note 7)

6 351 430

6 142 023

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 7)

8 540 831

8 330 049

Total de l'actif

8 975 693

9 254 029

Total Assets

PASSIF

LIABILITIES

Passif courant

Current liabilities

Créditeurs

188 751

154 100

Accounts payable

Autre passif sur actions accréditives

27 752

91 817

Other liability from flow-through shares

Total du passif courant

216 503

245 917

Total Current Liabilities

CAPITAUX PROPRES

EQUITY

Capital-social (note 8)

33 338 192

33 349 194

Capital stock (Note 8)

Surplus d'apport

6 889 340

6 889 340

Contributed surplus

Bons de souscription

602 043

602 043

Warrants

Déficit

(32 070 385)

(31 832 465)

Deficit

Total des capitaux propres

8 759 190

9 008 112

Total Equity

Total du passif et des capitaux propres

8 975 693

9 254 029

Total Liabilities and Equity

Continuité d'exploitation (note 1)

Going concern (Note 1)

Les notes aux états financiers font partie intégrante des états financiers consolidés intermédiaires condensés non audités. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION

ÉTATS CONSOLIDÉS

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

INTERMÉDIAIRES DE LA PERTE NETTE

STATEMENTS OF NET LOSS

PÉRIODES DE TROIS MOIS TERMINÉES LES 31 MARS

THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED MARCH 31

2024

2023

(Non audités)

(Unaudited)

$

$

CHARGES

EXPENSES

Honoraires des consultants

35 951

74 976

Consulting fees

Honoraires professionnels

54 945

52 347

Professional fees

Frais de bureau

2 447

5 453

Office expenses

Location des locaux

4 500

4 500

Office rental

Assurances

3 360

3 321

Insurance

Télécommunications et site web

2 023

2 208

Telecommunications and website

Conférences et promotion

36 578

69 662

Conferences and promotion

Frais associés aux sociétés ouvertes

18 605

13 203

Public company expenses

Impôts de la partie XII.6

4 490

5 664

Part XII.6 taxes

Amortissement des immobilisations

Amortization of property, plant and

corporelles

66

86

equipment

PERTE (GAIN) D'OPÉRATION

162 965

231 420

OPERATING LOSS (GAIN)

Revenu d'intérêts

(3 055)

(6 050)

Interest revenue

Variation de la juste valeur des placements

142 075

400 000

Changes in fair value of investments

139 020

393 950

PERTE AVANT IMPÔTS

301 985

625 370

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

Impôts sur le résultat et impôts différés

(64 065)

(73 996)

Income taxes and deferred taxes

PERTE NETTE

237 920

551 374

NET LOSS

PERTE NETTE PAR ACTION DE BASE

BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER

ET DILUÉE

0,00

0,01

SHARE

MOYENNE PONDÉRÉE DES ACTIONS

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF

EN CIRCULATION

122 309 460

99 056 571

SHARES OUTSTANDING

Les notes aux états financiers font partie intégrante des états financiers intermédiaires condensés non audités. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

3

CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION

ÉTATS CONSOLIDÉS

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED

INTERMÉDIAIRES DES VARIATIONS DES CAPITAUX PROPRES

STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(Non audités)

(Unaudited)

Nombre

Capital-

Surplus

Total des

d'actions /

social /

Bons de

d'apport /

capitaux

Number of

Capital

souscription /

Contributed

Déficit /

propres /

shares

stock

Warrants

surplus

Deficit

Total equity

$

$

$

$

$

Solde - 1er janvier 2024

122 309 460

33 349 194

602 043

6 889 340

(31 832 465)

9 008 112

Balance - January 1, 2024

Perte nette de la période

-

-

-

-

(237 920)

(237 920)

Net loss for the period

Frais d'émission d'actions

-

(11 002)

-

-

-

(11 002)

Share issuance expenses

Solde - 31 mars 2024

122 309 460

33 338 192

602 043

6 889 340

(32 070 385)

8 759 190

Balance - March 31, 2024

Solde - 1er janvier 2023

97 368 793

32 339 227

1 344 729

5 726 520

(30 596 921)

8 813 555

Balance - January 1, 2023

Perte nette de la période

-

-

-

-

(551 374)

(551 374)

Net loss for the period

Acquisition de propriétés minières

3 000 000

300 000

-

-

-

300 000

Acquisition of mining properties

Bons de souscription exercés

100 000

10 630

(1 630)

-

-

9 000

Warrants exercised

Solde - 31 mars 2023

100 468 793

32 649 857

1 343 099

5 726 520

(31 148 295)

8 571 181

Balance - March 31, 2023

Les notes aux états financiers font partie intégrante des états financiers consolidés intermédiaires condensés non audités. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION

TABLEAUX CONSOLIDÉS

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED

INTERMÉDIAIRES DES FLUX DE TRÉSORERIE

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

PÉRIODES DE TROIS MOIS TERMINÉES LES 31 MARS

THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED MARCH 31

2024

2023

(Non audités)

(Unaudited)

$

$

ACTIVITÉS OPÉRATIONNELLES

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Perte nette

(237 920)

(551 374)

Net loss

Éléments n'impliquant aucun mouvement de trésorerie :

Items not involving cash:

Impôts différés

(64 065)

(73 996)

Deferred income taxes

Amortissement des immobilisations corporelles

66

86

Amortization of property, plant and equipment

Variation de la juste valeur des placements

142 075

400 000

Changes in fair value of investments

(159 844)

(225 284)

Variation nette des éléments hors caisse du fonds de

Net change in non-cash operating working capital

roulement (note 4)

12 149

(73 244)

items (Note 4)

(147 695)

(298 528)

ACTIVITÉS DE FINANCEMENT

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Placement privés

-

-

Private placements

Bons de souscription exercés

-

9 000

Warrants exercised

Frais d'émission d'actions

(11 002)

-

Share issuance expenses

(11 002)

9 000

ACTIVITÉS D'INVESTISSEMENT

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Acquisition de propriétés minières

(1 441)

(51 630)

Acquisition of mining properties

Frais de prospection et d'évaluation

(170 042)

(282 700)

Exploration and evaluation expenses

(171 483)

(334 330)

AUGMENTATION (DIMINUTION) DE LA TRÉSORERIE

(330 180)

(623 858)

CASH INCREASE (DECREASE)

TRÉSORERIE AU DÉBUT

387 364

862 272

CASH BEGINNING OF PERIOD

TRÉSORERIE À LA FIN

57 184

238 414

CASH END OF PERIOD

Information additionnelle :

Additional information:

Intérêts encaissés

3 055

6 050

Interest received

Les notes aux états financiers font partie intégrante des états financiers consolidés intermédiaires condensés non audités. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5

CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION

NOTES AUX ÉTATS FINANCIERS CONSOLIDÉS

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

PÉRIODE DE TROIS MOIS TERMINÉE LE 31 MARS 2024

THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

(en dollars canadiens)

(in Canadian dollars)

1- STATUTS CONSTITUTIFS, NATURE DES

1- STATUTE OF INCORPORATION, NATURE OF

OPÉRATIONS ET CONTINUITÉ DE L'EXPLOITATION

OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN

Corporation minière Fokus (la « Société »), constituée en vertu de la Loi sur les sociétés par actions (Canada), se transige sur la bourse de croissance TSX sous le symbole boursier FKM et aux États-Unis sur OTCQB Venture Market sous le symbole boursier FKMCF. Fokus se transigne également aux bourses de Francfort, Munich, Xetra et Berlin, en Europe, sous le symbole F7E1. Le siège social de la Société est situé au 147 avenue Québec (porte arrière), Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, Canada, J9X 6M8 (adresse postale : C.P. 491, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, J9X 5C4). La Société, une société d'exploration, opère dans l'acquisition, l'exploration et le développement de propriétés minières et elle détient des intérêts dans des propriétés au stade d'exploration situées au Canada.

La Société n'a pas encore déterminé si les propriétés minières renferment des réserves de minerai pouvant être exploitées économiquement. L'exploration et la mise en valeur de gisements de minéraux impliquent d'importants risques financiers. Le succès de la Société dépendra d'un certain nombre de facteurs, entre autres, les risques reliés

  • l'exploration, à l'extraction et à la réglementation ainsi que les règlements en matière d'environnement et autres règlements.

Fokus Mining Corporation (the "Corporation"), incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FKM and in United States on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol FKMCF. It also trades on the Frankfurt, Munich, Xetra and Berlin Exchange in Europe under the symbol F7E1. The address of the Corporation's headquarters and registered office is 147 Quebec Avenue (back of building), Rouyn- Noranda, Quebec, Canada, J9X 6M8 (mailling address: C.P. 491, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, J9X 5C4). The Corporation, an exploration stage corporation, is in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing mining properties and it holds interests in properties at the exploration stage located in Canada.

The Corporation has not yet determined whether the mining properties have economically recoverable ore reserves. The exploration and development of mineral deposits involve significant financial risks. The success of the Corporation will be influenced by a number of factors including exploration and extraction risks and regulatory issues, environmental and other regulations.

Les états financiers consolidés intermédiaires condensés non audités ci-joints ont été établis selon l'hypothèse de la continuité de l'exploitation, où les actifs sont réalisés et les passifs acquittés dans le cours normal des activités et ne tiennent pas compte des ajustements qui devraient être effectués à la valeur comptable des actifs et des passifs, aux montants présentés au titre des produits et des charges et au classement des postes de l'état de la situation financière si l'hypothèse de la continuité de l'exploitation n'était pas fondée. Ces ajustements pourraient être importants.

Bien que la direction ait pris des mesures pour vérifier le droit de propriété concernant les propriétés minières dans lesquelles la Société détient une participation conformément aux normes de l'industrie visant la phase courante d'exploration de ses propriétés, ces procédures ne garantissent pas le titre de propriété à la Société. Le titre de propriété peut être assujetti à des accords antérieurs non reconnus et ne pas être conforme aux exigences en matière de réglementation.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates the realization of assets and liquidation of liabilities during the normal course of operations and do not reflect the adjustments to the carrying values of assets and liabilities, the reported revenues and expenses and statement of financial position classifications that would be necessary if the going concern assumption would not be appropriate. These adjustments could be material.

Although management has taken steps to verify titles of the mining properties in which the Corporation has an interest, in accordance with industry standards for the current stage of exploration of such properties, these procedures do not guarantee the Corporation's title. Property title may be subject to unregistered prior agreements and non-compliant with regulatory requirements.

6

CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION

NOTES AUX ÉTATS FINANCIERS CONSOLIDÉS

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

PÉRIODE DE TROIS MOIS TERMINÉE LE 31 MARS 2024

THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

(en dollars canadiens)

(in Canadian dollars)

1- STATUTS CONSTITUTIFS, NATURE DES OPÉRATIONS

1- STATUTE OF INCORPORATION, NATURE OF

ET CONTINUITÉ DE L'EXPLOITATION (suite)

OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN (continued)

Pour la période de trois mois terminée le 31 mars 2024, la

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, the

Société a enregistré une perte nette de 237 920 $ (perte

Corporation recorded a net loss of $237,920 (net loss of

nette de 551 374 $ pour la période de trois mois terminée le

$551,374 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023)

31 mars 2023) et a accumulé un déficit de 32 070 385 $ au

and has an accumulated deficit of $32,070,385 as at

31 mars 2024 (31 832 465 $ au 31 décembre 2023). Outre

March 31, 2024 ($31,832,465 as at December 31, 2023). In

les besoins habituels de fonds de roulement, la Société doit

addition to ongoing working capital requirements, the

obtenir les fonds qui lui permettront de respecter ses

Corporation must secure sufficient funding to meet its existing

engagements en vigueur au titre des programmes

commitments for exploration and development programs and

d'exploration et d'aménagement et de payer ses frais

pay general and administration costs. As at March 31, 2024,

généraux et ses frais d'administration. Au 31 mars 2024, la

the Corporation

had working capital of

$218,359

Société

disposait de fonds de roulement de 218 359 $

($678,063 as at

December 31, 2023) including

cash to

(678 063

$ au 31 décembre 2023) incluant des liquidités de

$57,184 ($387,364 as at December 31, 2023). While

57 184 $ (387 364 $ au 31 décembre 2023). Malgré le fait

management has been successful in securing financing in the

que la direction ait réussi à obtenir du financement dans le

past, there can be no assurance it will be able to do so in the

passé, il n'y a aucune garantie de réussite pour l'avenir et

future or that these sources of funding or initiatives will be

aucune garantie que ces sources de financement ou ces

available for the Corporation or that they will be available on

initiatives seront accessibles à la Société ni qu'elles seront

terms which are acceptable to the Corporation. If

disponibles à des conditions acceptables pour la Société. Si

management is unable to obtain new funding, the

la direction ne parvenait pas à obtenir de nouveaux fonds, la

Corporation may be unable to continue its operations, and

Société pourrait alors être dans l'incapacité de poursuivre

amounts realized for assets might be less than amounts

ses activités, et les montants réalisés à titre d'actifs

reflected in these unaudited condensed interim financial

pourraient être moins élevés que les montants inscrits dans

statements.

les présents états financiers intermédiaires condensés non

audités.

L'exercice de la Société se clôt le 31 décembre. Les états financiers consolidés intermédiaires condensés non audités pour la période se terminant le 31 mars 2024 (incluant les comparatifs) ont été approuvés et autorisés pour distribution par le conseil d'administration le 30 mai 2024.

The Corporation's financial year end on December 31. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the reporting period ended March 31, 2024 (including comparatives) were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on May 30, 2024.

2- BASE DE PRÉPARATION ET NORMES COMPTABLES

2- BASIS OF PREPARATION AND ACCOUNTING

EN VIGUEUR

POLICIES IN EFFECT

Ces états financiers consolidés intermédiaires condensés non audités ont été préparés conformément aux Normes internationales d'information financière publiées par l'International Acounting Standard Board (« normes IFRS de comptabilité »), incluant IAS 34, Information financière intermédiaire. Les états financiers consolidés intermédiaires condensés non audités devraient être lus en parallèle avec les états financiers consolidés annuels audités de la Société pour l'exercice terminé le 31 décembre 2023, qui ont été préparés selon les normes IFRS de comptabilité.

Ces états financiers consolidés intermédiaires condensés non audités comprennent les comptes de la Société et ceux de sa filiale 1209908 B.C. Ltd. La filiale a été dissoute au cours de l'exercice 2023.

Les méthodes comptables appliquées dans les présents états financiers consolidés intermédiaires condensés non audités sont cohérentes avec celles de l'exercice précédent.

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board ("IFRS Accounting Standards"), including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's consolidated audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, which were prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Corporation and the accounts of its subsidiary 1209908 B.C. Ltd. The subsidiary was dissolved during 2023.

The accounting policies followed in these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are consistent with those of the previous financial year.

7

CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION

NOTES AUX ÉTATS FINANCIERS CONSOLIDÉS

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

PÉRIODE DE TROIS MOIS TERMINÉE LE 31 MARS 2024

THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

(en dollars canadiens)

(in Canadian dollars)

3- TRÉSORERIE

3- CASH

La trésorerie représente les soldes bancaires. Au 31 mars 2024, la trésorerie de 57 184 $ est réservée pour des frais d'exploration.

Cash represent bank balances. As at March 31, 2024, cash of $57,184 is reserved for exploration expenses.

4- INFORMATION SUR LES FLUX DE TRÉSORERIE

4-

INFORMATION INCLUDED IN THE STATEMENT OF

CASH FLOWS

Les variations d'éléments du fonds de roulement se détaillent comme suit :

The changes in non-cash working capital items are detailed as follows:

Période de trois mois

Période de trois mois

terminée le 31 mars

terminée le 31 mars

2024

2023

Three-month period

Three-month period

ended March 31, 2024

ended March 31, 2023

$

$

Taxes à recevoir

(1 123)

5 071

Taxes receivable

Frais payés d'avance

17 986

18 321

Prepaid expenses

Créditeurs et charges à

Accounts payable and accrued

payer

(4 714)

(96 636)

liabilities

12 149

(73 244)

Les opérations non monétaires du bilan sont les suivantes :

Non-cash investing and financing activities are as follows:

Période de trois mois

Période de trois mois

terminée le 31 mars

terminée le 31 mars

2024

2023

Three-month period

Three-month period

ended March 31, 2024

ended March 31, 2023

Propriétés minières en contrepartie

Mining properties in consideration of

de capital-actions

-

300 000

share capital

Bons de souscription exercés,

bons de souscription à capital-

Warrants exercised, warrants with

social

-

1 630

share capital

Créditeurs relatifs aux actifs de

Accounts payable in consideration of

prospection et d'évaluation

39 365

27 245

exploration and evaluation assets

5- ACTIONS COTÉES / LISTED SHARES

31 décembre

2023

31 mars 2024

December 31,

March 31, 2024

2023

$

$

Actions de Mosaic Minerals Corporation, société publique / Shares of Mosaic

Minerals Corporation, a public company

284 150

426 225

284 150

426 225

8

CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION

NOTES AUX ÉTATS FINANCIERS CONSOLIDÉS

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

PÉRIODE DE TROIS MOIS TERMINÉE LE 31 MARS 2024

THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

(en dollars canadiens)

(in Canadian dollars)

6- PROPRIÉTÉ MINIÈRE / MINING PROPERTY

Solde au 31

décembre

Solde au 31

2023

Dépréciation/

mars 2024

Balance as at

Disposition

Balance as

Redevances

Canton

December 31,

Augmentation

Impairment/

at March 31,

Royalties

Township

2023

Addition

Disposal

2024

Propriété / Property

$

$

$

$

Galloway (100%)

0.5 % et / and 2 %

Dasserat

2 186 771

1 441

-

2 188 212

2 186 771

1 441

-

2 188 212

7- ACTIFS DE PROSPECTION ET D'ÉVALUATION / EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS

Solde au 31

décembre

Solde au 31

2023

Dépréciation/

mars 2024

Balance as at

Crédits

Disposition

Balance as at

December 31,

Augmentation

d'impôts

Impairment/

March 31,

2023

Addition

Tax credits

Disposal

2024

Propriété / Property

$

$

$

$

$

Galloway

6 142 023

209 407

-

-

6 351 430

6 142 023

209 407

-

-

6 351 430

8 - CAPITAL-SOCIAL / CAPITAL STOCK

Autorisé / Authorized

Nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale / Unlimited number of common shares without par value

9- OPTIONS D'ACHAT D'ACTIONS ET BONS DE

9-

SHARE PURCHASE OPTIONS AND WARRANTS

SOUSCRIPTION

Options d'achat d'actions / Share Purchase Options

Les mouvements dans les options d'achat d'actions de la Société se détaillent comme suit : / Changes in Corporation share purchase options were as follows:

Quantité

Prix de levée

Number

moyen

pondéré

Weighted

average

exercise price

$

Solde au 31 décembre 2023

6 790 000

0,12

Balance, December 31, 2023

Exprirées

(100 000)

0,35

Expired

Solde au 31 mars 2024

6 690 000

0,12

Balance, March 31, 2024

Options pouvant être exercées au 31

Options exercisable as at March 31,

mars 2024

6 690 000

2024

9

CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION

NOTES AUX ÉTATS FINANCIERS CONSOLIDÉS

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

PÉRIODE DE TROIS MOIS TERMINÉE LE 31 MARS 2024

THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

(en dollars canadiens)

(in Canadian dollars)

9- OPTIONS D'ACHAT D'ACTIONS ET BONS DE

9-

SHARE PURCHASE OPTIONS AND WARRANTS

SOUSCRIPTION (suite)

(continued)

Le tableau ci-après résume l'information relative aux

The following table summarize the information relating to the

options d'achat d'actions accordées en vertu du régime.

share purchase options granted under the plan.

Options en circulation

Options exerçables en

Moyenne pondérée de la période

au 31 mars 2024

circulation au 31 mars 2024

résiduelle de levée

Prix de levée

Options outstanding as

Options exercisable outstanding

Weighted average remaining

Exercise price

at March 31, 2024

as at March 31, 2024

contractual life

$

30 000

30 000

0,25 an / year

0,50

50 000

50 000

2,25 ans / years

0,50

300 000

300 000

6,15 ans / years

0,12

200 000

200 000

1,15 ans / years

0,14

400 000

400 000

1,45 ans / years

0,35

250 000

250 000

2,05 ans / years

0,15

750 000

750 000

2,25 ans / years

0,16

1 925 000

1 925 000

3,75 ans / years

0,08

375 000

375 000

0,75 an / year

0,08

200 000

200 000

1,25 ans / years

0,08

2 210 000

2 210 000

4,25 ans / years

0,08

6 690 000

6 690 000

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Fokus Mining Corp. published this content on 07 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2024 15:01:01 UTC.