Fokus Mining Corporation (the "Corporation"), incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FKM and in United States on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol FKMCF. It also trades on the Frankfurt, Munich, Xetra and Berlin Exchange in Europe under the symbol F7E1. The address of the Corporation's headquarters and registered office is 147 Quebec Avenue (back of building), Rouyn- Noranda, Quebec, Canada, J9X 6M8 (mailling address: C.P. 491, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, J9X 5C4). The Corporation, an exploration stage corporation, is in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing mining properties and it holds interests in properties at the exploration stage located in Canada.

The Corporation has not yet determined whether the mining properties have economically recoverable ore reserves. The exploration and development of mineral deposits involve significant financial risks. The success of the Corporation will be influenced by a number of factors including exploration and extraction risks and regulatory issues, environmental and other regulations.