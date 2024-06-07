CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS (société d'exploration)
ÉTATS FINANCIERS CONSOLIDÉS INTERMÉDIAIRES CONDENSÉS NON AUDITÉS POUR LA PÉRIODE DE TROIS MOIS TERMINÉE LE 31 MARS 2024
(exprimé en dollars canadiens, sauf pour le nombre des actions et les montants par action)
FOKUS MINING CORPORATION (an exploration corporation)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
(expressed in Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
Les états financiers ci-joints ont été dressés par la direction de Corporation minière Fokus et n'ont pas été examinés par les auditeurs / The attached financial statements have been prepared by Management of Fokus Mining Corporation and have not been reviewed by the auditors
CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS
FOKUS MINING CORPORATION
ÉTATS CONSOLIDÉS
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
INTERMÉDIAIRES DE LA SITUATION FINANCIÈRE
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Non audités)
(Unaudited)
31 décembre
31 mars 2024
2023 /
/
December 31,
March 31,
2023
2024 $
$
ACTIF
ASSETS
Actif courant
Current assets
Trésorerie (note 3)
57 184
387 364
Cash (Note 3)
Actions cotées (note 5)
284 150
426 225
Listed shares (Note 5)
Taxes à recevoir
64 534
63 411
Taxes receivable
Frais payés d'avance
28 994
46 980
Prepaid expenses
434 862
923 980
Actif non courant
Non current asset
Immobilisations corporelles
1 189
1 255
Property, plant and equipment
Propriétés minières (note 6)
2 188 212
2 186 771
Mining properties (Note 6)
Actifs de prospection et d'évaluation (note 7)
6 351 430
6 142 023
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 7)
8 540 831
8 330 049
Total de l'actif
8 975 693
9 254 029
Total Assets
PASSIF
LIABILITIES
Passif courant
Current liabilities
Créditeurs
188 751
154 100
Accounts payable
Autre passif sur actions accréditives
27 752
91 817
Other liability from flow-through shares
Total du passif courant
216 503
245 917
Total Current Liabilities
CAPITAUX PROPRES
EQUITY
Capital-social (note 8)
33 338 192
33 349 194
Capital stock (Note 8)
Surplus d'apport
6 889 340
6 889 340
Contributed surplus
Bons de souscription
602 043
602 043
Warrants
Déficit
(32 070 385)
(31 832 465)
Deficit
Total des capitaux propres
8 759 190
9 008 112
Total Equity
Total du passif et des capitaux propres
8 975 693
9 254 029
Total Liabilities and Equity
Continuité d'exploitation (note 1)
Going concern (Note 1)
Les notes aux états financiers font partie intégrante des états financiers consolidés intermédiaires condensés non audités. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
2
CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS
FOKUS MINING CORPORATION
ÉTATS CONSOLIDÉS
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
INTERMÉDIAIRES DE LA PERTE NETTE
STATEMENTS OF NET LOSS
PÉRIODES DE TROIS MOIS TERMINÉES LES 31 MARS
THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED MARCH 31
2024
2023
(Non audités)
(Unaudited)
$
$
CHARGES
EXPENSES
Honoraires des consultants
35 951
74 976
Consulting fees
Honoraires professionnels
54 945
52 347
Professional fees
Frais de bureau
2 447
5 453
Office expenses
Location des locaux
4 500
4 500
Office rental
Assurances
3 360
3 321
Insurance
Télécommunications et site web
2 023
2 208
Telecommunications and website
Conférences et promotion
36 578
69 662
Conferences and promotion
Frais associés aux sociétés ouvertes
18 605
13 203
Public company expenses
Impôts de la partie XII.6
4 490
5 664
Part XII.6 taxes
Amortissement des immobilisations
Amortization of property, plant and
corporelles
66
86
equipment
PERTE (GAIN) D'OPÉRATION
162 965
231 420
OPERATING LOSS (GAIN)
Revenu d'intérêts
(3 055)
(6 050)
Interest revenue
Variation de la juste valeur des placements
142 075
400 000
Changes in fair value of investments
139 020
393 950
PERTE AVANT IMPÔTS
301 985
625 370
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
Impôts sur le résultat et impôts différés
(64 065)
(73 996)
Income taxes and deferred taxes
PERTE NETTE
237 920
551 374
NET LOSS
PERTE NETTE PAR ACTION DE BASE
BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER
ET DILUÉE
0,00
0,01
SHARE
MOYENNE PONDÉRÉE DES ACTIONS
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF
EN CIRCULATION
122 309 460
99 056 571
SHARES OUTSTANDING
Les notes aux états financiers font partie intégrante des états financiers intermédiaires condensés non audités. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements.
3
CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS
FOKUS MINING CORPORATION
ÉTATS CONSOLIDÉS
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED
INTERMÉDIAIRES DES VARIATIONS DES CAPITAUX PROPRES
STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(Non audités)
(Unaudited)
Nombre
Capital-
Surplus
Total des
d'actions /
social /
Bons de
d'apport /
capitaux
Number of
Capital
souscription /
Contributed
Déficit /
propres /
shares
stock
Warrants
surplus
Deficit
Total equity
$
$
$
$
$
Solde - 1er janvier 2024
122 309 460
33 349 194
602 043
6 889 340
(31 832 465)
9 008 112
Balance - January 1, 2024
Perte nette de la période
-
-
-
-
(237 920)
(237 920)
Net loss for the period
Frais d'émission d'actions
-
(11 002)
-
-
-
(11 002)
Share issuance expenses
Solde - 31 mars 2024
122 309 460
33 338 192
602 043
6 889 340
(32 070 385)
8 759 190
Balance - March 31, 2024
Solde - 1er janvier 2023
97 368 793
32 339 227
1 344 729
5 726 520
(30 596 921)
8 813 555
Balance - January 1, 2023
Perte nette de la période
-
-
-
-
(551 374)
(551 374)
Net loss for the period
Acquisition de propriétés minières
3 000 000
300 000
-
-
-
300 000
Acquisition of mining properties
Bons de souscription exercés
100 000
10 630
(1 630)
-
-
9 000
Warrants exercised
Solde - 31 mars 2023
100 468 793
32 649 857
1 343 099
5 726 520
(31 148 295)
8 571 181
Balance - March 31, 2023
Les notes aux états financiers font partie intégrante des états financiers consolidés intermédiaires condensés non audités. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
4
CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS
FOKUS MINING CORPORATION
TABLEAUX CONSOLIDÉS
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED
INTERMÉDIAIRES DES FLUX DE TRÉSORERIE
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
PÉRIODES DE TROIS MOIS TERMINÉES LES 31 MARS
THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED MARCH 31
2024
2023
(Non audités)
(Unaudited)
$
$
ACTIVITÉS OPÉRATIONNELLES
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Perte nette
(237 920)
(551 374)
Net loss
Éléments n'impliquant aucun mouvement de trésorerie :
Items not involving cash:
Impôts différés
(64 065)
(73 996)
Deferred income taxes
Amortissement des immobilisations corporelles
66
86
Amortization of property, plant and equipment
Variation de la juste valeur des placements
142 075
400 000
Changes in fair value of investments
(159 844)
(225 284)
Variation nette des éléments hors caisse du fonds de
Net change in non-cash operating working capital
roulement (note 4)
12 149
(73 244)
items (Note 4)
(147 695)
(298 528)
ACTIVITÉS DE FINANCEMENT
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Placement privés
-
-
Private placements
Bons de souscription exercés
-
9 000
Warrants exercised
Frais d'émission d'actions
(11 002)
-
Share issuance expenses
(11 002)
9 000
ACTIVITÉS D'INVESTISSEMENT
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition de propriétés minières
(1 441)
(51 630)
Acquisition of mining properties
Frais de prospection et d'évaluation
(170 042)
(282 700)
Exploration and evaluation expenses
(171 483)
(334 330)
AUGMENTATION (DIMINUTION) DE LA TRÉSORERIE
(330 180)
(623 858)
CASH INCREASE (DECREASE)
TRÉSORERIE AU DÉBUT
387 364
862 272
CASH BEGINNING OF PERIOD
TRÉSORERIE À LA FIN
57 184
238 414
CASH END OF PERIOD
Information additionnelle :
Additional information:
Intérêts encaissés
3 055
6 050
Interest received
Les notes aux états financiers font partie intégrante des états financiers consolidés intermédiaires condensés non audités. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
5
CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS
FOKUS MINING CORPORATION
NOTES AUX ÉTATS FINANCIERS CONSOLIDÉS
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PÉRIODE DE TROIS MOIS TERMINÉE LE 31 MARS 2024
THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
(en dollars canadiens)
(in Canadian dollars)
1- STATUTS CONSTITUTIFS, NATURE DES
1- STATUTE OF INCORPORATION, NATURE OF
OPÉRATIONS ET CONTINUITÉ DE L'EXPLOITATION
OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN
Corporation minière Fokus (la « Société »), constituée en vertu de la Loi sur les sociétés par actions (Canada), se transige sur la bourse de croissance TSX sous le symbole boursier FKM et aux États-Unis sur OTCQB Venture Market sous le symbole boursier FKMCF. Fokus se transigne également aux bourses de Francfort, Munich, Xetra et Berlin, en Europe, sous le symbole F7E1. Le siège social de la Société est situé au 147 avenue Québec (porte arrière), Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, Canada, J9X 6M8 (adresse postale : C.P. 491, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, J9X 5C4). La Société, une société d'exploration, opère dans l'acquisition, l'exploration et le développement de propriétés minières et elle détient des intérêts dans des propriétés au stade d'exploration situées au Canada.
La Société n'a pas encore déterminé si les propriétés minières renferment des réserves de minerai pouvant être exploitées économiquement. L'exploration et la mise en valeur de gisements de minéraux impliquent d'importants risques financiers. Le succès de la Société dépendra d'un certain nombre de facteurs, entre autres, les risques reliés
- l'exploration, à l'extraction et à la réglementation ainsi que les règlements en matière d'environnement et autres règlements.
Fokus Mining Corporation (the "Corporation"), incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FKM and in United States on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol FKMCF. It also trades on the Frankfurt, Munich, Xetra and Berlin Exchange in Europe under the symbol F7E1. The address of the Corporation's headquarters and registered office is 147 Quebec Avenue (back of building), Rouyn- Noranda, Quebec, Canada, J9X 6M8 (mailling address: C.P. 491, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, J9X 5C4). The Corporation, an exploration stage corporation, is in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing mining properties and it holds interests in properties at the exploration stage located in Canada.
The Corporation has not yet determined whether the mining properties have economically recoverable ore reserves. The exploration and development of mineral deposits involve significant financial risks. The success of the Corporation will be influenced by a number of factors including exploration and extraction risks and regulatory issues, environmental and other regulations.
Les états financiers consolidés intermédiaires condensés non audités ci-joints ont été établis selon l'hypothèse de la continuité de l'exploitation, où les actifs sont réalisés et les passifs acquittés dans le cours normal des activités et ne tiennent pas compte des ajustements qui devraient être effectués à la valeur comptable des actifs et des passifs, aux montants présentés au titre des produits et des charges et au classement des postes de l'état de la situation financière si l'hypothèse de la continuité de l'exploitation n'était pas fondée. Ces ajustements pourraient être importants.
Bien que la direction ait pris des mesures pour vérifier le droit de propriété concernant les propriétés minières dans lesquelles la Société détient une participation conformément aux normes de l'industrie visant la phase courante d'exploration de ses propriétés, ces procédures ne garantissent pas le titre de propriété à la Société. Le titre de propriété peut être assujetti à des accords antérieurs non reconnus et ne pas être conforme aux exigences en matière de réglementation.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates the realization of assets and liquidation of liabilities during the normal course of operations and do not reflect the adjustments to the carrying values of assets and liabilities, the reported revenues and expenses and statement of financial position classifications that would be necessary if the going concern assumption would not be appropriate. These adjustments could be material.
Although management has taken steps to verify titles of the mining properties in which the Corporation has an interest, in accordance with industry standards for the current stage of exploration of such properties, these procedures do not guarantee the Corporation's title. Property title may be subject to unregistered prior agreements and non-compliant with regulatory requirements.
6
CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS
FOKUS MINING CORPORATION
NOTES AUX ÉTATS FINANCIERS CONSOLIDÉS
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PÉRIODE DE TROIS MOIS TERMINÉE LE 31 MARS 2024
THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
(en dollars canadiens)
(in Canadian dollars)
1- STATUTS CONSTITUTIFS, NATURE DES OPÉRATIONS
1- STATUTE OF INCORPORATION, NATURE OF
ET CONTINUITÉ DE L'EXPLOITATION (suite)
OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN (continued)
Pour la période de trois mois terminée le 31 mars 2024, la
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, the
Société a enregistré une perte nette de 237 920 $ (perte
Corporation recorded a net loss of $237,920 (net loss of
nette de 551 374 $ pour la période de trois mois terminée le
$551,374 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023)
31 mars 2023) et a accumulé un déficit de 32 070 385 $ au
and has an accumulated deficit of $32,070,385 as at
31 mars 2024 (31 832 465 $ au 31 décembre 2023). Outre
March 31, 2024 ($31,832,465 as at December 31, 2023). In
les besoins habituels de fonds de roulement, la Société doit
addition to ongoing working capital requirements, the
obtenir les fonds qui lui permettront de respecter ses
Corporation must secure sufficient funding to meet its existing
engagements en vigueur au titre des programmes
commitments for exploration and development programs and
d'exploration et d'aménagement et de payer ses frais
pay general and administration costs. As at March 31, 2024,
généraux et ses frais d'administration. Au 31 mars 2024, la
the Corporation
had working capital of
$218,359
Société
disposait de fonds de roulement de 218 359 $
($678,063 as at
December 31, 2023) including
cash to
(678 063
$ au 31 décembre 2023) incluant des liquidités de
$57,184 ($387,364 as at December 31, 2023). While
57 184 $ (387 364 $ au 31 décembre 2023). Malgré le fait
management has been successful in securing financing in the
que la direction ait réussi à obtenir du financement dans le
past, there can be no assurance it will be able to do so in the
passé, il n'y a aucune garantie de réussite pour l'avenir et
future or that these sources of funding or initiatives will be
aucune garantie que ces sources de financement ou ces
available for the Corporation or that they will be available on
initiatives seront accessibles à la Société ni qu'elles seront
terms which are acceptable to the Corporation. If
disponibles à des conditions acceptables pour la Société. Si
management is unable to obtain new funding, the
la direction ne parvenait pas à obtenir de nouveaux fonds, la
Corporation may be unable to continue its operations, and
Société pourrait alors être dans l'incapacité de poursuivre
amounts realized for assets might be less than amounts
ses activités, et les montants réalisés à titre d'actifs
reflected in these unaudited condensed interim financial
pourraient être moins élevés que les montants inscrits dans
statements.
les présents états financiers intermédiaires condensés non
audités.
L'exercice de la Société se clôt le 31 décembre. Les états financiers consolidés intermédiaires condensés non audités pour la période se terminant le 31 mars 2024 (incluant les comparatifs) ont été approuvés et autorisés pour distribution par le conseil d'administration le 30 mai 2024.
The Corporation's financial year end on December 31. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the reporting period ended March 31, 2024 (including comparatives) were approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on May 30, 2024.
2- BASE DE PRÉPARATION ET NORMES COMPTABLES
2- BASIS OF PREPARATION AND ACCOUNTING
EN VIGUEUR
POLICIES IN EFFECT
Ces états financiers consolidés intermédiaires condensés non audités ont été préparés conformément aux Normes internationales d'information financière publiées par l'International Acounting Standard Board (« normes IFRS de comptabilité »), incluant IAS 34, Information financière intermédiaire. Les états financiers consolidés intermédiaires condensés non audités devraient être lus en parallèle avec les états financiers consolidés annuels audités de la Société pour l'exercice terminé le 31 décembre 2023, qui ont été préparés selon les normes IFRS de comptabilité.
Ces états financiers consolidés intermédiaires condensés non audités comprennent les comptes de la Société et ceux de sa filiale 1209908 B.C. Ltd. La filiale a été dissoute au cours de l'exercice 2023.
Les méthodes comptables appliquées dans les présents états financiers consolidés intermédiaires condensés non audités sont cohérentes avec celles de l'exercice précédent.
These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board ("IFRS Accounting Standards"), including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's consolidated audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, which were prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.
These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Corporation and the accounts of its subsidiary 1209908 B.C. Ltd. The subsidiary was dissolved during 2023.
The accounting policies followed in these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are consistent with those of the previous financial year.
7
CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS
FOKUS MINING CORPORATION
NOTES AUX ÉTATS FINANCIERS CONSOLIDÉS
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PÉRIODE DE TROIS MOIS TERMINÉE LE 31 MARS 2024
THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
(en dollars canadiens)
(in Canadian dollars)
3- TRÉSORERIE
3- CASH
La trésorerie représente les soldes bancaires. Au 31 mars 2024, la trésorerie de 57 184 $ est réservée pour des frais d'exploration.
Cash represent bank balances. As at March 31, 2024, cash of $57,184 is reserved for exploration expenses.
4- INFORMATION SUR LES FLUX DE TRÉSORERIE
4-
INFORMATION INCLUDED IN THE STATEMENT OF
CASH FLOWS
Les variations d'éléments du fonds de roulement se détaillent comme suit :
The changes in non-cash working capital items are detailed as follows:
Période de trois mois
Période de trois mois
terminée le 31 mars
terminée le 31 mars
2024
2023
Three-month period
Three-month period
ended March 31, 2024
ended March 31, 2023
$
$
Taxes à recevoir
(1 123)
5 071
Taxes receivable
Frais payés d'avance
17 986
18 321
Prepaid expenses
Créditeurs et charges à
Accounts payable and accrued
payer
(4 714)
(96 636)
liabilities
12 149
(73 244)
Les opérations non monétaires du bilan sont les suivantes :
Non-cash investing and financing activities are as follows:
Période de trois mois
Période de trois mois
terminée le 31 mars
terminée le 31 mars
2024
2023
Three-month period
Three-month period
ended March 31, 2024
ended March 31, 2023
Propriétés minières en contrepartie
Mining properties in consideration of
de capital-actions
-
300 000
share capital
Bons de souscription exercés,
bons de souscription à capital-
Warrants exercised, warrants with
social
-
1 630
share capital
Créditeurs relatifs aux actifs de
Accounts payable in consideration of
prospection et d'évaluation
39 365
27 245
exploration and evaluation assets
5- ACTIONS COTÉES / LISTED SHARES
31 décembre
2023
31 mars 2024
December 31,
March 31, 2024
2023
$
$
Actions de Mosaic Minerals Corporation, société publique / Shares of Mosaic
Minerals Corporation, a public company
284 150
426 225
284 150
426 225
8
CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS
FOKUS MINING CORPORATION
NOTES AUX ÉTATS FINANCIERS CONSOLIDÉS
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PÉRIODE DE TROIS MOIS TERMINÉE LE 31 MARS 2024
THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
(en dollars canadiens)
(in Canadian dollars)
6- PROPRIÉTÉ MINIÈRE / MINING PROPERTY
Solde au 31
décembre
Solde au 31
2023
Dépréciation/
mars 2024
Balance as at
Disposition
Balance as
Redevances
Canton
December 31,
Augmentation
Impairment/
at March 31,
Royalties
Township
2023
Addition
Disposal
2024
Propriété / Property
$
$
$
$
Galloway (100%)
0.5 % et / and 2 %
Dasserat
2 186 771
1 441
-
2 188 212
2 186 771
1 441
-
2 188 212
7- ACTIFS DE PROSPECTION ET D'ÉVALUATION / EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS
Solde au 31
décembre
Solde au 31
2023
Dépréciation/
mars 2024
Balance as at
Crédits
Disposition
Balance as at
December 31,
Augmentation
d'impôts
Impairment/
March 31,
2023
Addition
Tax credits
Disposal
2024
Propriété / Property
$
$
$
$
$
Galloway
6 142 023
209 407
-
-
6 351 430
6 142 023
209 407
-
-
6 351 430
8 - CAPITAL-SOCIAL / CAPITAL STOCK
Autorisé / Authorized
Nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale / Unlimited number of common shares without par value
9- OPTIONS D'ACHAT D'ACTIONS ET BONS DE
9-
SHARE PURCHASE OPTIONS AND WARRANTS
SOUSCRIPTION
Options d'achat d'actions / Share Purchase Options
Les mouvements dans les options d'achat d'actions de la Société se détaillent comme suit : / Changes in Corporation share purchase options were as follows:
Quantité
Prix de levée
Number
moyen
pondéré
Weighted
average
exercise price
$
Solde au 31 décembre 2023
6 790 000
0,12
Balance, December 31, 2023
Exprirées
(100 000)
0,35
Expired
Solde au 31 mars 2024
6 690 000
0,12
Balance, March 31, 2024
Options pouvant être exercées au 31
Options exercisable as at March 31,
mars 2024
6 690 000
2024
9
CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS
FOKUS MINING CORPORATION
NOTES AUX ÉTATS FINANCIERS CONSOLIDÉS
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PÉRIODE DE TROIS MOIS TERMINÉE LE 31 MARS 2024
THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
(en dollars canadiens)
(in Canadian dollars)
9- OPTIONS D'ACHAT D'ACTIONS ET BONS DE
9-
SHARE PURCHASE OPTIONS AND WARRANTS
SOUSCRIPTION (suite)
(continued)
Le tableau ci-après résume l'information relative aux
The following table summarize the information relating to the
options d'achat d'actions accordées en vertu du régime.
share purchase options granted under the plan.
Options en circulation
Options exerçables en
Moyenne pondérée de la période
au 31 mars 2024
circulation au 31 mars 2024
résiduelle de levée
Prix de levée
Options outstanding as
Options exercisable outstanding
Weighted average remaining
Exercise price
at March 31, 2024
as at March 31, 2024
contractual life
$
30 000
30 000
0,25 an / year
0,50
50 000
50 000
2,25 ans / years
0,50
300 000
300 000
6,15 ans / years
0,12
200 000
200 000
1,15 ans / years
0,14
400 000
400 000
1,45 ans / years
0,35
250 000
250 000
2,05 ans / years
0,15
750 000
750 000
2,25 ans / years
0,16
1 925 000
1 925 000
3,75 ans / years
0,08
375 000
375 000
0,75 an / year
0,08
200 000
200 000
1,25 ans / years
0,08
2 210 000
2 210 000
4,25 ans / years
0,08
6 690 000
6 690 000
10
