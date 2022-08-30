Fokus Mining : Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Six-month period ended June 30, 2022)

CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS (société d'exploration) ÉTATS FINANCIERS CONSOLIDÉS INTERMÉDIAIRES CONDENSÉS NON AUDITÉS POUR LA PÉRIODE DE SIX MOIS TERMINÉE LE 30 JUIN 2022 (exprimé en dollars canadiens, sauf pour le nombre des actions et les montants par action) FOKUS MINING CORPORATION (an exploration corporation) UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 (expressed in Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) Les états financiers ci-joints ont été dressés par la direction de Corporation minière Fokus et n'ont pas été examinés par les auditeurs / The attached financial statements have been prepared by Management of Fokus Mining Corporation and have not been reviewed by the auditors

CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS FOKUS MINING CORPORATION ÉTATS CONSOLIDÉS CONSOLIDATED INTERIM INTERMÉDIAIRES DE LA SITUATION FINANCIÈRE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Non audités) (Unaudited) 31 décembre 2021 / 30 juin 2022 / December 31, June 30, 2022 2021 $ $ ACTIF ASSETS Actif courant Current assets Trésorerie (note 3) 565 178 141 987 Cash (Note 3) Actions cotées (note 5) 300 000 500 000 Listed shares (Note 5) Avance à Idénergie inc. 12 500 12 500 Advance to Idénergie Inc. Autres débiteurs 2 818 10 419 Other accounts receivable Taxes à recevoir 30 289 135 816 Taxes receivable Crédit d'impôt minier à recevoir 16 996 27 328 Mining tax credit receivable Crédit d'impôt relatif aux ressources à recevoir 295 072 474 444 Tax credit related to resources receivable Frais payés d'avance 63 068 31 792 Prepaid expenses 1 285 921 1 334 286 Actif non courant Non current asset Immobilisations corporelles 1 819 2 039 Property, plant and equipment Propriétés minières (note 6) 1 691 330 1 618 601 Mining properties (Note 6) Actifs de prospection et d'évaluation (note 7) 4 516 154 4 325 798 Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 7) 6 209 303 5 946 438 Total de l'actif 7 495 224 7 280 724 Total Assets PASSIF LIABILITIES Passif courant Current liabilities Créditeurs 101 503 115 302 Accounts payable Autre passif sur actions accréditives 164 081 - Other liabilities from flow-through shares Total du passif courant 265 584 115 302 Total Current Liabilities CAPITAUX PROPRES EQUITY Capital-social (note 8) 31 446 370 30 889 178 Capital stock (Note 8) Surplus d'apport 5 605 295 5 423 395 Contributed surplus Bons de souscription 1 158 315 1 229 002 Warrants Déficit (30 980 340) (30 376 153) Deficit Total des capitaux propres 7 229 640 7 165 422 Total Equity Total du passif et des capitaux propres 7 495 224 7 280 724 Total Liabilities and Equity Continuité d'exploitation (note 1) Going concern (Note 1) Les notes aux états financiers font partie intégrante des états financiers consolidés intermédiaires condensés non audités. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 2

CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS FOKUS MINING CORPORATION ÉTATS CONSOLIDÉS CONSOLIDATED INTERIM INTERMÉDIAIRES DE LA PERTE NETTE STATEMENTS OF NET LOSS PÉRIODES DE TROIS MOIS TERMINÉES LES 30 JUIN PÉRIODES DE SIX MOIS TERMINÉES LES 30 JUIN THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30 SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Non audités) (Unaudited) $ $ $ $ CHARGES EXPENSES Honoraires des consultants 111 209 124 380 208 238 232 183 Consulting fees Honoraires professionnels 58 488 26 154 73 584 55 047 Professional fees Frais de bureau 2 159 2 279 3 890 6 466 Office expenses Location des locaux 4 500 4 500 9 000 9 000 Office rental Assurances 2 869 2 514 5 740 5 034 Insurance Télécommunications et site web 1 593 639 4 482 10 098 Telecommunications and website Conférences et promotion 40 147 65 042 83 222 197 468 Conferences and promotion Frais associés aux sociétés ouvertes 7 699 14 068 17 158 23 775 Public company expenses Rémunération et paiements fondés sur des actions - 11 750 - 46 000 Share-based compensation Amortissement des immobilisations Amortization of property, plant and corporelles 110 142 220 284 equipment Gain sur disposition de propriétés Gain on disposal of mining minières - (300 000) - (300 000) properties PERTE (GAIN) D'OPÉRATION 228 774 (48 532) 405 534 285 355 OPERATING LOSS (GAIN) Revenu d'intérêts (559) (1 307) (1 347) (3 263) Interest revenue Autres revenus - (36 943) - (36 943) Other revenue Variation de la juste valeur des Changes in fair value of placements 175 000 150 000 200 000 150 000 investments 174 441 111 750 198 653 109 794 PERTE AVANT IMPÔTS 403 215 63 218 604 187 395 149 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES Impôts sur le résultat et impôts différés - - - - Income taxes and deferred taxes PERTE NETTE 403 215 63 218 604 187 395 149 NET LOSS PERTE NETTE PAR ACTION DE BASIC AND DILUTED NET BASE ET DILUÉE 0,01 0,00 0,01 0,01 LOSS PER SHARE MOYENNE PONDÉRÉE DES WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER ACTIONS EN CIRCULATION 74 829 582 62 144 096 73 329 336 62 080 974 OF SHARES OUTSTANDING Les notes aux états financiers font partie intégrante des états financiers intermédiaires condensés non audités. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim financial statements. 3

CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS FOKUS MINING CORPORATION ÉTATS CONSOLIDÉS INTERIM CONSOLIDATED INTERMÉDIAIRES DES VARIATIONS DES CAPITAUX PROPRES STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Non audités) (Unaudited) Nombre Capital- Surplus Total des d'actions / social / Bons de d'apport / capitaux Number of Capital souscription / Contributed Déficit / propres / shares stock Warrants surplus Deficit Total equity $ $ $ $ $ Solde - 1er janvier 2022 71 727 087 30 889 178 1 229 002 5 423 395 (30 376 153) 7 165 422 Balance - January 1, 2022 Perte nette de la période - - - - (604 187) (604 187) Net loss for the period Acquisition de propriétés minières 50 000 3 250 - - - 3 250 Acquisition of mining properties Financements privés 4 752 500 311 880 68 320 - - 380 200 Private placements Financements privés accréditifs 4 854 500 442 123 43 327 - - 485 450 Flow-through private placements Moins : la prime - (164 081) - - - (164 081) Less: premium Émission d'options aux courtiers - - - 1 950 - 1 950 Broker warrants issued Bons de souscription exercés 120 000 11 984 (2 384) - - 9 600 Warrants exercised Bons de souscription expirés - - (179 950) 179 950 - - Warrants expired Frais d'émission d'actions - (47 964) - - - (47 964) Share issuance expenses Solde - 30 juin 2022 81 504 087 31 446 370 1 158 315 5 605 295 (30 980 340) 7 229 640 Balance - June 30, 2022 Solde - 1er janvier 2021 61 816 373 29 883 470 1 275 899 4 957 818 (29 213 999) 6 903 188 Balance - January 1, 2021 Perte nette de la période - - - - (395 149) (395 149) Net loss for the period Acquisition de propriétés minières 100 000 17 000 - - - 17 000 Acquisition of mining properties Bons de souscription exercés 392 857 57 447 (14 412) - - 43 035 Warrants exercised Bons de souscription expirés - - (258 224) 258 224 - - Warrants expired Options d'achat d'actions exercées 100 000 23 300 - (11 300) - 12 000 Stock options exercised Rémunération et paiements fondés sur des actions - - - 46 000 - 46 000 Share-based compensation Solde - 30 juin 2021 62 409 230 29 981 217 1 003 263 5 250 742 (29 609 148) 6 626 074 Balance - June 30, 2021 Les notes aux états financiers font partie intégrante des états financiers consolidés intermédiaires condensés non audités. / The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 4