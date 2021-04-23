Fonciere 7 Investissement : F7 - 2021 04 - Communiqué sur la mise à disposition du rapport financier 2020

Foncière7investissement
Paris, le 23 avril 2021
Communiqué de mise à disposition
du rapport financier annuel au 31décembre 2020
La Société annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers son rapport financier annuel au 31 décembre 2020.
Le rapport financier annuel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la Société à l'adresse http://www.fonciere7investissement.frdans la rubrique « finances ».
FONCIERE 7 INVESTISSEMENT
Société Anonymeau capital de 1120 000 euros
55,rue Pierre Charron - 75008 Paris
486 820 152 RCS PARIS
