    LEBL   FR0000065930

FONCIÈRE 7 INVESTISSEMENT

(LEBL)
Fonciere 7 Investissement : F7 - 2021 04 - Communiqué sur la mise à disposition du rapport financier 2020

23/04/2021 | 19:20
Foncière7investissement

Paris, le 23 avril 2021

Communiqué de mise à disposition

du rapport financier annuel au 31décembre 2020

La Société annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers son rapport financier annuel au 31 décembre 2020.

Le rapport financier annuel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la Société à l'adresse http://www.fonciere7investissement.frdans la rubrique « finances ».

FONCIERE 7 INVESTISSEMENT

Société Anonymeau capital de 1120 000 euros

55,rue Pierre Charron - 75008 Paris

486 820 152 RCS PARIS

Disclaimer

Foncière 7 Investissement SA published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 17:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2019 - - -
Résultat net 2019 -0,09 M -0,11 M -
Tréso. nette 2019 0,81 M 0,98 M -
PER 2019 -15,0x
Rendement 2019 -
Capitalisation 1,56 M 1,88 M -
VE / CA 2018 -
VE / CA 2019 -
Nbr Employés 1
Flottant 1,39%
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Audrey Soto Chief Executive Officer
Richard de Prilleux Lonsdale-Hands Chairman
Alain Edgar Louis Duménil Director
Laurence Duménil Director
Cécile Durand Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FONCIÈRE 7 INVESTISSEMENT-12.16%2
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.1.11%50 305
VONOVIA SE-4.52%38 796
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-7.38%23 553
VINGROUP28.28%19 435
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE6.45%19 210
