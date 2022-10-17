Recherche avancée
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  20:01 17/10/2022
11.86 USD   +1.59%
19:01Ford Motor Company : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. reste à l'achat
ZM
16:01Ford Motor Company : Opinion positive de BNP Paribas Exane
ZM
14/10Ford Motor Company : Berenberg Bank confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZM
Ford Motor Company : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. reste à l'achat

17/10/2022 | 19:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Données financières
CA 2022 147 Mrd - 151 Mrd
Résultat net 2022 3 506 M - 3 598 M
Tréso. nette 2022 11 775 M - 12 082 M
PER 2022 18,3x
Rendement 2022 4,23%
Capitalisation 46 916 M 46 916 M 48 141 M
VE / CA 2022 0,24x
VE / CA 2023 0,20x
Nbr Employés 183 000
Flottant 98,0%
Graphique FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Ford Motor Company : Graphique analyse technique Ford Motor Company | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 23
Dernier Cours de Clôture 11,67 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 16,36 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 40,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
James D. Farley President, CEO, Director & President-Model E
John T. Lawler CFO-Ford Asia Pacific & Africa
William Clay Ford VP & Head-Commercial Truck Vehicle Center
Douglas Field Chief Advanced Technology Officer
Michael R. Amend Chief Digital & Information Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-43.81%46 916
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-4.63%185 126
VOLKSWAGEN AG-29.98%71 808
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-20.31%56 156
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-43.90%47 955
BMW AG-15.22%47 290