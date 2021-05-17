Connexion
    F   US3453708600

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

(F)
  Rapport
Ford Motor Company : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. désormais positif sur le dossier

17/05/2021
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Toute l'actualité sur FORD MOTOR COMPANY
23:01FORD MOTOR COMPANY  : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. désormais positif sur le dossie..
ZM
14/05La pénurie de puces électroniques coûtera 110 Mds$ aux constructeurs automobi..
11/05FORD  : le nouveau 'F-150 Lightning' sera dévoilé le 19 mai
CF
10/05FORD  : plus de 660.000 Explorer vont être rappelés
CF
10/05BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Les valeurs à suivre à Wall Street
RE
10/05PLANÈTE BOURSE  : La revue de presse du lundi 10 mai 2021
10/05EN DIRECT DES MARCHES  : Société Générale, Air Liquide, L'Oréal, Technip Energie..
07/05BMW, épargné par la pénurie de puces, confirme ses perspectives pour 2021
RE
05/05FORD  : le site du Michigan se dote de 2159 panneaux solaires
CF
05/05ALLEMAGNE  : le marché automobile encore loin de la reprise en avril
AW
Recommandations des analystes sur FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Données financières
CA 2021 126 Mrd - 104 Mrd
Résultat net 2021 2 929 M - 2 409 M
Tréso. nette 2021 3 720 M - 3 060 M
PER 2021 15,2x
Rendement 2021 0,39%
Capitalisation 47 261 M 47 261 M 38 876 M
VE / CA 2021 0,34x
VE / CA 2022 0,25x
Nbr Employés 186 000
Flottant 98,0%
Graphique FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Durée : Période :
Ford Motor Company : Graphique analyse technique Ford Motor Company | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique FORD MOTOR COMPANY
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Objectif de cours Moyen 13,49 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 11,84 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 35,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 13,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -24,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
James D. Farley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John T. Lawler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
William Clay Ford Executive Chairman
Kenneth E. Washington Chief Technology Officer
Hau Thai-Tang Chief Operations & Product Platform Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FORD MOTOR COMPANY34.70%47 261
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION8.68%216 675
VOLKSWAGEN AG38.33%147 756
DAIMLER AG27.96%96 024
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY34.49%81 238
BMW AG15.85%66 075