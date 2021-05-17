Ford Motor Company : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. désormais positif sur le dossier

Données financières USD EUR CA 2021 126 Mrd - 104 Mrd Résultat net 2021 2 929 M - 2 409 M Tréso. nette 2021 3 720 M - 3 060 M PER 2021 15,2x Rendement 2021 0,39% Capitalisation 47 261 M 47 261 M 38 876 M VE / CA 2021 0,34x VE / CA 2022 0,25x Nbr Employés 186 000 Flottant 98,0% Graphique FORD MOTOR COMPANY Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique FORD MOTOR COMPANY Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Baissière Haussière Haussière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 22 Objectif de cours Moyen 13,49 $ Dernier Cours de Cloture 11,84 $ Ecart / Objectif Haut 35,1% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 13,9% Ecart / Objectif Bas -24,0% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants et Administrateurs Nom Titre James D. Farley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director John T. Lawler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President William Clay Ford Executive Chairman Kenneth E. Washington Chief Technology Officer Hau Thai-Tang Chief Operations & Product Platform Officer Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) FORD MOTOR COMPANY 34.70% 47 261 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 8.68% 216 675 VOLKSWAGEN AG 38.33% 147 756 DAIMLER AG 27.96% 96 024 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 34.49% 81 238 BMW AG 15.85% 66 075