  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    FMTX   US34633R1041

FORMA THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

(FMTX)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  27/05 16:19:16
5.375 USD   -2.80%
16:02FORMA THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC. : Oppenheimer toujours positif
ZM
06/05Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2022
CI
02/03FORMA THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC. : Opinion positive de Oppenheimer
ZM
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. : Oppenheimer toujours positif

27/05/2022 | 16:02
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur FORMA THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 - - -
Résultat net 2022 -190 M - -178 M
Tréso. nette 2022 69,0 M - 64,3 M
PER 2022 -1,43x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 264 M 264 M 246 M
VE / CA 2022 -
VE / CA 2023 52,4x
Nbr Employés 176
Flottant 89,7%
Tendances analyse technique FORMA THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Dernier Cours de Clôture 5,53 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 43,86 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 693%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Frank D. Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd E. Shegog Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter Wirth Chairman
David N. Cook Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Patrick Kelly Vice President-Clinical Development
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
FORMA THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.-61.11%264
MODERNA, INC.-46.53%54 016
LONZA GROUP AG-28.07%42 292
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-26.37%39 319
SEAGEN INC.-10.44%25 487
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-29.73%17 693