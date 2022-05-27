|
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. : Oppenheimer toujours positif
|Toute l'actualité sur FORMA THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
|Recommandations des analystes sur FORMA THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Données financières
|CA 2022
-
|Résultat net 2022
-190 M
-178 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
69,0 M
64,3 M
|PER 2022
|-1,43x
|Rendement 2022
|Capitalisation
|
264 M
264 M
246 M
|VE / CA 2022
|VE / CA 2023
|52,4x
|Nbr Employés
|176
|Flottant
|89,7%
|Graphique FORMA THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique FORMA THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|7
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|5,53 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|43,86 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|693%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs