Ajouter à une liste
Fortrea Holdings Inc.

Actions

FTRE

US34965K1079

Recherche biotechnologique et médicale

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 16:49:07 14/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
28,7 USD +2,10 % -21,44 % -17,91 %
16:03 FORTREA HOLDINGS INC. : Evercore ISI réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
13:02 FORTREA HOLDINGS INC. : Baird passe à l'achat ZM

Profil Société

Fortrea Holdings Inc. est un organisme de recherche sous contrat (ORC) international. La société fournit des services de développement clinique, des solutions d'accès aux patients et des services de conseil à l'industrie des sciences de la vie. Elle propose des services de gestion des essais cliniques de la phase I à IV, de pharmacologie clinique, des solutions technologiques différenciées pour les essais et des services post-approbation. La société opère à travers deux segments : Les services cliniques et les services d'habilitation. Le segment des services cliniques offre des solutions au marché qui comprennent la pharmacologie clinique et des capacités complètes de développement clinique. Le segment Enabling Services fournit des solutions technologiques et d'accès aux patients qui peuvent être déployées en tant qu'offre autonome ou dans le cadre de ses solutions globales, en fonction de l'étendue des besoins de ses clients. La société propose à ses clients des solutions d'essais cliniques par le biais de trois modèles de prestation : Full Service (service complet), Functional Service Provider (fournisseur de services fonctionnels) et Hybrid (hybride).
Secteur
Recherche biotechnologique et médicale
Agenda
13:30 - Assemblée générale
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Fortrea Holdings Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
8
Dernier Cours de Cloture
28,11 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
37,21 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+32,39 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

