Fortrea Holdings Inc. est un organisme de recherche sous contrat (ORC) international. La société fournit des services de développement clinique, des solutions d'accès aux patients et des services de conseil à l'industrie des sciences de la vie. Elle propose des services de gestion des essais cliniques de la phase I à IV, de pharmacologie clinique, des solutions technologiques différenciées pour les essais et des services post-approbation. La société opère à travers deux segments : Les services cliniques et les services d'habilitation. Le segment des services cliniques offre des solutions au marché qui comprennent la pharmacologie clinique et des capacités complètes de développement clinique. Le segment Enabling Services fournit des solutions technologiques et d'accès aux patients qui peuvent être déployées en tant qu'offre autonome ou dans le cadre de ses solutions globales, en fonction de l'étendue des besoins de ses clients. La société propose à ses clients des solutions d'essais cliniques par le biais de trois modèles de prestation : Full Service (service complet), Functional Service Provider (fournisseur de services fonctionnels) et Hybrid (hybride).

Secteur Recherche biotechnologique et médicale