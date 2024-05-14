Fortrea Holdings Inc.
Actions
FTRE
US34965K1079
Recherche biotechnologique et médicale
|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|28,7 USD
|+2,10 %
|-21,44 %
|-17,91 %
|16:03
|FORTREA HOLDINGS INC. : Evercore ISI réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
|ZM
|13:02
|FORTREA HOLDINGS INC. : Baird passe à l'achat
|ZM
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|-18,41 %
|2,51 Md
|+29,57 %
|48,16 Md
|-0,17 %
|41,73 Md
|+43,29 %
|41,03 Md
|-5,31 %
|28,77 Md
|+11,02 %
|25,59 Md
|-22,10 %
|18,96 Md
|+8,79 %
|12,92 Md
|+28,59 %
|12,03 Md
|-1,91 %
|11,77 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action FTRE
- Actualités Fortrea Holdings Inc.
- Fortrea Holdings Inc. : Evercore ISI réitère son opinion positive sur le titre