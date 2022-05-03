|
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC : Raymond James reste à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
717 M
-
682 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
-183 M
-
-174 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
-
-
-
|PER 2022
|-11,7x
|Rendement 2022
|6,30%
|
|Capitalisation
|
2 083 M
2 083 M
1 983 M
|Capi. / CA 2022
|2,91x
|Capi. / CA 2023
|2,26x
|Nbr Employés
|600
|Flottant
|98,9%
|
|Graphique FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|10
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|21,49 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|36,80 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|71,2%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs