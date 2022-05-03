Connexion
    FTAI   US34960P1012

FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

(FTAI)
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  02/05 22:00:01
21.00 USD   -2.28%
01:00FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC : Raymond James reste à l'achat
ZM
01:00FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC : Stifel Nicolaus persiste à l'achat
ZM
29/04Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors annonce une perte plus importante au premier trimestre ; le conseil d'administration approuve la scission de FTAI Infrastructure
MT
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisions 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC : Stifel Nicolaus persiste à l'achat

03/05/2022 | 01:00
Données financières
CA 2022 717 M - 682 M
Résultat net 2022 -183 M - -174 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 -11,7x
Rendement 2022 6,30%
Capitalisation 2 083 M 2 083 M 1 983 M
Capi. / CA 2022 2,91x
Capi. / CA 2023 2,26x
Nbr Employés 600
Flottant 98,9%
Graphique FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC
Durée : Période :
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC : Graphique analyse technique Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Dernier Cours de Clôture 21,49 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 36,80 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 71,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Joseph P. Adams Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Christopher Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Goodwin Independent Director
Ray M. Robinson Independent Director
Martin Tuchman Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC-25.69%2 132
BOC AVIATION LIMITED8.76%5 492
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.02%5 145
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-28.23%3 771
GATX CORPORATION-0.77%3 682
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.-11.79%1 620