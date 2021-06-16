|
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC : Opinion positive de Citigroup
|Toute l'actualité sur FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC
|Recommandations des analystes sur FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC
Données financières
|CA 2021
482 M
397 M
|Résultat net 2021
25,7 M
21,2 M
|Dette nette 2021
|PER 2021
|120x
|Rendement 2021
|4,31%
|Capitalisation
|
2 695 M
2 695 M
2 223 M
|Capi. / CA 2021
|5,59x
|Capi. / CA 2022
|4,15x
|Nbr Employés
|158
|Flottant
|98,9%
|Graphique FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC
|
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|10
|Objectif de cours Moyen
37,40 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
31,47 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
58,9%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
18,8%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
4,86%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs