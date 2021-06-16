Connexion
    FTAI   US34960P1012

FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

(FTAI)
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 15/06 22:10:00
31.47 USD   +1.91%
14:01FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC  : Opinion positive de Citigroup
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC : Opinion positive de Citigroup

16/06/2021 | 14:01
Données financières
CA 2021 482 M - 397 M
Résultat net 2021 25,7 M - 21,2 M
Dette nette 2021 - - -
PER 2021 120x
Rendement 2021 4,31%
Capitalisation 2 695 M 2 695 M 2 223 M
Capi. / CA 2021 5,59x
Capi. / CA 2022 4,15x
Nbr Employés 158
Flottant 98,9%
Graphique FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC : Graphique analyse technique Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Objectif de cours Moyen 37,40 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 31,47 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 58,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 18,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 4,86%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Joseph P. Adams Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Christopher Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Goodwin Independent Director
Ray M. Robinson Independent Director
Martin Tuchman Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC34.14%2 695
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-27.14%6 608
BOC AVIATION LIMITED1.42%6 076
AVIC CAPITAL CO.,LTD-11.19%5 362
GATX CORPORATION14.84%3 419
CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC.28.90%2 344