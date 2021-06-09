Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    FAII   US3496421088

FORTRESS VALUE ACQUISITION CORP. II

(FAII)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II : Barrington Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

09/06/2021 | 17:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur FORTRESS VALUE ACQUISITION CORP. II
17:01FORTRESS VALUE ACQUISITION CORP. II  : Barrington Research maintient sa recomman..
ZM
04/05FORTRESS VALUE ACQUISITION CORP. II  : Benchmark Capital reste à l'achat
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur FORTRESS VALUE ACQUISITION CORP. II
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 - - -
Résultat net 2020 -2,72 M - -2,23 M
Tréso. nette 2020 1,31 M - 1,08 M
PER 2020 -
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 432 M 432 M 354 M
VE / CA 2019
VE / CA 2020 -
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 33,2%
Graphique FORTRESS VALUE ACQUISITION CORP. II
Durée : Période :
Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II : Graphique analyse technique Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique FORTRESS VALUE ACQUISITION CORP. II
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 14,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 10,02 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 39,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 39,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 39,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Andrew A. McKnight Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Neal Bass Chief Financial Officer
Joshua A. Pack Chairman
Micah B. Kaplan Chief Operating Officer
Aaron F. Hood Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FORTRESS VALUE ACQUISITION CORP. II-6.62%432
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED11.65%29 559
HAL TRUST27.18%15 460
KINNEVIK AB47.82%10 700
LIFO AB19.01%10 314
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY33.84%10 276