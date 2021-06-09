|
Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II : Barrington Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur FORTRESS VALUE ACQUISITION CORP. II
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur FORTRESS VALUE ACQUISITION CORP. II
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
-
-
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
-2,72 M
-
-2,23 M
|Tréso. nette 2020
|
1,31 M
-
1,08 M
|PER 2020
|-
|Rendement 2020
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
432 M
432 M
354 M
|VE / CA 2019
|
|VE / CA 2020
|-
|Nbr Employés
|-
|Flottant
|33,2%
|
|Graphique FORTRESS VALUE ACQUISITION CORP. II
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique FORTRESS VALUE ACQUISITION CORP. II
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|1
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
14,00 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
10,02 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
39,7%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
39,7%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
39,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs