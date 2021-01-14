Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.    FSM   CA3499151080

FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.

(FSM)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 14/01 20:35:30
8.345 USD   +0.79%
2013FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC. : publication des résultats trimestriels
2012FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC. : publication du chiffre d'affaires trimestriel
ETFs positionnés sur FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares S&P/TSX Small Cap Index ETF...1.21%1.52%CanadaActions
IShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials In...-3.60%0.44%-CanadaActions - Matériaux
IShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ET...0.35%0.33%CanadaActions
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ...1.81%0.07%CanadaActions
IShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composi...1.64%0.07%CanadaActions



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 8,66 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 8,26 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 33,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,78%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -15,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC.4.13%1 520
BHP GROUP8.56%166 583
RIO TINTO PLC9.58%136 466
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC12.41%50 634
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.20%35 782
FRESNILLO PLC-0.44%11 293
