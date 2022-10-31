Recherche avancée
    FBHS   US34964C1062

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.

(FBHS)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:22 31/10/2022
60.54 USD   -1.36%
16:01Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. : BMO Capital reste à l'achat
ZM
27/10Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. : Credit Suisse maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
27/10Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. : UBS favorable sur le dossier
ZM
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. : BMO Capital reste à l'achat

31/10/2022 | 16:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 8 038 M - 8 084 M
Résultat net 2022 787 M - 792 M
Dette nette 2022 2 785 M - 2 801 M
PER 2022 10,3x
Rendement 2022 1,83%
Capitalisation 7 870 M 7 870 M 7 915 M
VE / CA 2022 1,33x
VE / CA 2023 1,33x
Nbr Employés 28 000
Flottant 68,2%
Graphique FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
Durée : Période :
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Dernier Cours de Clôture 61,37 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 74,44 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 21,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nicholas I. Fink Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cheri Dunmore Phyfer Group President & Senior Vice President
Patrick D. Hallinan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Susan Saltzbart Kilsby Non-Executive Chairman
David M. Thomas Lead Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.-42.59%7 870
ASSA ABLOY AB-18.14%22 889
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-33.42%21 490
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED-3.51%12 344
MASCO CORPORATION-32.93%10 622
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-27.73%9 667