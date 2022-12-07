|
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. : Credit Suisse conserve son opinion neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
|CA 2022
8 032 M
7 636 M
|Résultat net 2022
765 M
727 M
|Dette nette 2022
2 805 M
2 667 M
|PER 2022
|10,5x
|Rendement 2022
|1,85%
|Capitalisation
7 798 M
7 798 M
7 413 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,32x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,33x
|Nbr Employés
|28 000
|Flottant
|68,6%
|Graphique FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
Tendances analyse technique FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|17
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|60,81 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|74,13 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|21,9%
