|
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. : Credit Suisse maintient son opinion neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
|
|20:01
|Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. : Credit Suiss..
|
ZM
|18:01
|Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. : UBS favorabl..
|
ZM
|26/10
|Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. fournit des prévisions de bénéfices pour l'année 2..
|
CI
|26/10
|Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre ..
|
CI
|20/10
|Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. : Deutsche Ban..
|
ZM
|18/10
|L'unité Home & Security de Fortune Brands conclut un accord de distribution avec Huttig..
|
MT
|12/10
|Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. : Opinion posi..
|
ZM
|28/09
|Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Déclare un dividende trimestriel en espèces, payab..
|
CI
|06/09
|Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. annonce la nomination de cadres supérieurs
|
CI
|25/08
|FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. : Détachement ..
|
FA
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
8 043 M
-
7 989 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
788 M
-
783 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
2 705 M
-
2 687 M
|PER 2022
|9,60x
|Rendement 2022
|1,91%
|
|Capitalisation
|
7 579 M
7 579 M
7 528 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,28x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,24x
|Nbr Employés
|28 000
|Flottant
|69,3%
|
|Graphique FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|58,61 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|77,75 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|32,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs