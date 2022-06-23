Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    FBHS   US34964C1062

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.

(FBHS)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  18:23 23/06/2022
60.46 USD   +3.33%
18:01FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. : Goldman Sachs reste à l'achat
ZM
22/06FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. : Opinion positive de RBC Capital Markets
ZM
21/06FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. : Evercore ISI maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. : Goldman Sachs reste à l'achat

23/06/2022 | 18:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
18:01FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. : Goldman Sachs reste à l'achat
ZM
22/06FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. : Opinion positive de RBC Capital Markets
ZM
21/06FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. : Evercore ISI maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
26/05FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
09/05FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. : Credit Suisse maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
03/05Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Déclare un dividende trimestriel, payable le 15 ju..
CI
30/04FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. : Truist Securities réitère son opinion positive sur ..
ZM
29/04FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. : RBC Capital Markets optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
29/04Fortune Brands annonce son intention de se séparer en deux sociétés cotées en bourse de..
CI
29/04FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. : BofA Securities de vendeur à neutre sur le dossier
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 8 143 M - 7 686 M
Résultat net 2022 845 M - 797 M
Dette nette 2022 2 403 M - 2 268 M
PER 2022 8,97x
Rendement 2022 1,89%
Capitalisation 7 654 M 7 654 M 7 224 M
VE / CA 2022 1,23x
VE / CA 2023 1,15x
Nbr Employés 28 000
Flottant 70,1%
Graphique FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
Durée : Période :
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Dernier Cours de Clôture 58,51 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 92,06 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 57,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nicholas I. Fink Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick D. Hallinan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Susan Saltzbart Kilsby Non-Executive Chairman
Marty Thomas Senior VP-Operations & Supply Chain Strategy
David M. Thomas Lead Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.-45.45%7 654
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-29.33%24 147
ASSA ABLOY AB-22.23%23 706
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-8.31%12 295
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED-4.24%12 247
MASCO CORPORATION-32.70%11 167