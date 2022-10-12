Recherche avancée
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    FBHS   US34964C1062

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.

(FBHS)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:43 12/10/2022
56.55 USD   -1.34%
16:01Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. : Opinion positive de Goldman Sachs
ZM
28/09Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Déclare un dividende trimestriel en espèces, payable le 14 décembre 2022
CI
06/09Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. annonce la nomination de cadres supérieurs
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. : Opinion positive de Goldman Sachs

12/10/2022 | 16:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 8 188 M - 8 422 M
Résultat net 2022 817 M - 840 M
Dette nette 2022 2 617 M - 2 691 M
PER 2022 9,18x
Rendement 2022 1,94%
Capitalisation 7 412 M 7 412 M 7 624 M
VE / CA 2022 1,22x
VE / CA 2023 1,18x
Nbr Employés 28 000
Flottant 69,3%
Graphique FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
Durée : Période :
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Dernier Cours de Clôture 57,32 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 83,06 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 44,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nicholas I. Fink Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cheri Dunmore Phyfer Group President & Senior Vice President
Patrick D. Hallinan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Susan Saltzbart Kilsby Non-Executive Chairman
David M. Thomas Lead Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.-46.66%7 412
ASSA ABLOY AB-25.60%20 172
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-37.76%19 370
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED18.29%15 135
MASCO CORPORATION-30.53%11 001
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-25.11%10 018