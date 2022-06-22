Connexion
    FBHS   US34964C1062

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.

(FBHS)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nyse  -  22:03 21/06/2022
58.31 USD   +0.09%
14:01FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. : Opinion positive de RBC Capital Markets
ZM
21/06FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. : Evercore ISI maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
26/05FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. : Opinion positive de RBC Capital Markets

22/06/2022 | 14:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 8 152 M - 7 723 M
Résultat net 2022 847 M - 802 M
Dette nette 2022 2 407 M - 2 280 M
PER 2022 8,96x
Rendement 2022 1,89%
Capitalisation 7 627 M 7 627 M 7 226 M
VE / CA 2022 1,23x
VE / CA 2023 1,14x
Nbr Employés 28 000
Flottant 70,1%
Graphique FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
Durée : Période :
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Dernier Cours de Clôture 58,31 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 94,63 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 62,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nicholas I. Fink Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick D. Hallinan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Susan Saltzbart Kilsby Non-Executive Chairman
Marty Thomas Senior VP-Operations & Supply Chain Strategy
David M. Thomas Lead Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.-45.50%7 627
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-27.15%24 798
ASSA ABLOY AB-23.14%23 667
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-3.74%12 930
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED-5.47%12 082
MASCO CORPORATION-32.18%11 151