Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. : Opinion positive de RBC Capital Markets
|Recommandations des analystes sur FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
Données financières
|CA 2022
8 152 M
-
7 723 M
|Résultat net 2022
847 M
-
802 M
|Dette nette 2022
2 407 M
-
2 280 M
|PER 2022
|8,96x
|Rendement 2022
|1,89%
|Capitalisation
7 627 M
7 627 M
7 226 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,23x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,14x
|Nbr Employés
|28 000
|Flottant
|70,1%
|Graphique FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|58,31 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|94,63 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|62,3%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs