    FBHS   US34964C1062

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.

(FBHS)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  19:54 28/07/2022
69.41 USD   +3.65%
19:02FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. : UBS toujours à l'achat
ZM
27/07Earnings Flash (FBHS) FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY annonce un chiffre d'affaires de 2,11 milliards de dollars pour le deuxième trimestre.
MT
27/07Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 30 juin 2022
CI
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. : UBS toujours à l'achat

28/07/2022 | 19:02
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 8 161 M - 8 055 M
Résultat net 2022 830 M - 819 M
Dette nette 2022 2 527 M - 2 494 M
PER 2022 10,6x
Rendement 2022 1,68%
Capitalisation 8 759 M 8 759 M 8 645 M
VE / CA 2022 1,38x
VE / CA 2023 1,32x
Nbr Employés 28 000
Flottant 70,1%
Graphique FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Dernier Cours de Clôture 66,96 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 86,44 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 29,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nicholas I. Fink Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick D. Hallinan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Susan Saltzbart Kilsby Non-Executive Chairman
Marty Thomas Senior VP-Operations & Supply Chain Strategy
David M. Thomas Lead Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.-37.36%8 759
ASSA ABLOY AB-16.91%24 682
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-30.84%22 599
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED9.44%13 997
MASCO CORPORATION-23.21%12 722
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-14.71%11 338