Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. : UBS toujours à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
|CA 2022
8 161 M
|Résultat net 2022
830 M
|Dette nette 2022
2 527 M
|PER 2022
|10,6x
|Rendement 2022
|1,68%
|Capitalisation
8 759 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,38x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,32x
|Nbr Employés
|28 000
|Flottant
|70,1%
Tendances analyse technique FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|66,96 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|86,44 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|29,1%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs