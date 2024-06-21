Date Created Title Type Company Link
2024-06-21T00:00:00 2024-06-21T15:42:05.297 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2024-06-21T00:00:00 2024-06-21T15:42:04.29 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2024-06-21T00:00:00 2024-06-21T15:42:03.313 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FORVIA Link
2024-06-21T00:00:00 2024-06-21T15:42:02.253 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SCOR SE Link
2024-06-21T00:00:00 2024-06-21T15:40:06.303 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2024-06-21T00:00:00 2024-06-21T15:40:05.403 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2024-06-21T00:00:00 2024-06-21T15:40:04.49 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2024-06-21T00:00:00 2024-06-21T15:40:03.423 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2024-06-21T00:00:00 2024-06-21T15:40:02.267 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VIRIDIEN Link
2024-06-21T00:00:00 2024-06-21T15:38:06.26 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALNEVA SE Link
2024-06-21T00:00:00 2024-06-21T15:38:05.22 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2024-06-21T00:00:00 2024-06-21T15:38:04.257 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2024-06-21T00:00:00 2024-06-21T15:38:03.283 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2024-06-21T00:00:00 2024-06-21T15:38:02.263 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V. Link
2024-06-21T00:00:00 2024-06-21T15:36:07.72 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CLARIANE SE Link
2024-06-21T00:00:00 2024-06-21T15:16:03.25 Declarations Document EIFFAGE Link
2024-06-21T00:00:00 2024-06-21T15:16:02.237 DeclarationAchatVente Document NHOA Link
2024-06-21T00:00:00 2024-06-21T15:12:02.183 DeclarationAchatVente Document MICROPOLE Link
2024-06-21T00:00:00 2024-06-21T15:10:02.203 DeclarationAchatVente Document COVIVIO Link
2024-06-21T00:00:00 2024-06-21T11:26:02.2 DeclarationAchatVente Document MICROPOLE Link
2024-06-21T00:00:00 2024-06-21T11:22:02.21 Declarations Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2024-06-21T00:00:00 2024-06-21T11:20:02.253 DeclarationAchatVente Document VISIATIV Link
2024-06-21T00:00:00 2024-06-21T11:18:02.31 DeclarationAchatVente Document NEOEN Link
2024-06-21T00:00:00 2024-06-21T11:16:03.277 DeclarationAchatVente Document MONTAGNE ET NEIGE DEVELOPPEMENT Link
2024-06-21T00:00:00 2024-06-21T11:16:02.207 DeclarationAchatVente Document BELIEVE Link
2024-06-21T00:00:00 2024-06-21T11:14:02.387 DeclarationAchatVente Document ADEUNIS Link
null 2024-06-21T11:00:06.033 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL SUD RHONE ALPES Link
null 2024-06-21T11:00:04.857 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DE CENTRE FRANCE Link
null 2024-06-21T11:00:03.68 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
null 2024-06-21T10:18:14.49 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-06-21T10:18:11.22 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-06-21T10:16:16.637 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-06-21T10:16:13.34 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-06-21T10:16:10.087 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-06-21T10:14:42.717 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-06-21T10:14:39.55 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-21T10:14:02.513 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-21T10:12:44.653 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-21T10:12:10.75 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-21T10:12:02.37 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2024-06-21T10:10:40.647 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-21T10:10:37.247 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-21T10:08:43.987 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-21T10:08:35.71 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2024-06-21T10:08:02.497 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-21T10:06:40.483 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-21T10:06:37.11 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-21T10:06:02.557 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-21T10:04:37.337 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-21T10:04:05.27 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-21T10:02:03.137 undefined Communique LA BANQUE POSTALE Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T18:16:03.117 DeclarationDirigeants Document ICAPE HOLDING Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T18:16:02.177 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T18:14:07.333 DeclarationDirigeants Document PIERRE ET VACANCES Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T18:14:06.323 DeclarationDirigeants Document ORANGE Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T18:14:05.263 DeclarationDirigeants Document FERMENTALG Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T18:14:04.23 DeclarationDirigeants Document AMOEBA Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T18:14:03.23 DeclarationDirigeants Document VEOM GROUP Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T18:14:02.21 DeclarationDirigeants Document CLARIANE SE Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T18:12:06.037 DeclarationDirigeants Document FERMENTALG Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T18:12:05.16 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALSTOM Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T18:12:04.163 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALSTOM Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T18:12:03.13 DeclarationDirigeants Document U 10 CORP Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T18:12:02.163 DeclarationDirigeants Document OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T18:10:07.333 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T18:10:06.37 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREY Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T18:10:05.4 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALSTOM Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T18:10:04.113 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEOEN Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T18:10:03.14 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEOEN Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T18:10:02.15 DeclarationDirigeants Document COVIVIO Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T18:08:05.793 DeclarationDirigeants Document COVIVIO Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T18:08:04.877 DeclarationDirigeants Document AYVENS Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T18:08:03.95 DeclarationDirigeants Document BELIEVE Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T18:08:03.047 DeclarationDirigeants Document BELIEVE Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T18:08:02.103 DeclarationDirigeants Document BELIEVE Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T18:06:04.487 DeclarationDirigeants Document AYVENS Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T18:06:03.543 DeclarationDirigeants Document RENAULT Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T18:06:02.173 DeclarationDirigeants Document ABC ARBITRAGE Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T15:56:02.237 Declarations Document CLARIANE SE Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T15:52:02.123 DeclarationAchatVente Document MONTAGNE ET NEIGE DEVELOPPEMENT Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T15:44:05.317 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T15:44:04.3 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FORVIA Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T15:44:03.26 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T15:44:02.19 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T15:42:06.377 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T15:42:05.35 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T15:42:04.357 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CARREFOUR Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T15:42:03.363 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T15:42:02.263 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T15:40:07.137 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T15:40:06.18 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document WORLDLINE Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T15:40:05.263 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EDENRED Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T15:40:04.307 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VIRIDIEN Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T15:40:03.247 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALNEVA SE Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T15:40:02.233 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T15:38:05.277 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VUSIONGROUP Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T15:38:03.21 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SMCP Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T15:38:02.233 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T15:36:03.303 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2024-06-20T00:00:00 2024-06-20T15:36:02.223 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIS Link

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Forvia SE published this content on 21 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2024 13:47:04 UTC.