Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  Fountaine Pajot    ALFPC   FR0010485268

FOUNTAINE PAJOT

(ALFPC)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Growth Paris - 25/09 17:35:19
54.8 EUR   -2.84%
21/09ORPEA, victime d’une cyberattaque
AO
17/07SMALL & MID CAPS : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion
02/07FOUNTAINE PAJOT : bien orienté dans le sillage de ses résultats semestriels
AO
Fonds positionnés sur FOUNTAINE PAJOT
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Amplegest PME ACNON-3.00%47.00%2.56M EUR





Graphique FOUNTAINE PAJOT
Durée : Période :
Fountaine Pajot : Graphique analyse technique Fountaine Pajot | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 86,00 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 57,80 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 48,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 48,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 48,8%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FOUNTAINE PAJOT-39.54%113
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.235.32%27 492
SHIMANO INC.19.47%18 792
POOL CORPORATION44.68%12 315
YAMAHA CORPORATION-18.09%8 513
POLARIS INC.-12.74%5 443
