Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Fox Factory Holding Corp.    FOXF

FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

(FOXF)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt...1.82%0.35%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF - USD1.56%0.33%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...4.12%0.27%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 US Mid Cap - USD2.56%0.19%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD2.06%0.16%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
8 entreprises cotées qui comptent dans l'univers du vélo
Graphique FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.
Durée : Période :
Fox Factory Holding Corp. : Graphique analyse technique Fox Factory Holding Corp. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 102,29 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 95,44 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 23,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,17%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -7,80%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.41.14%3 981
DENSO CORPORATION15.04%43 196
APTIV PLC30.00%33 337
CONTINENTAL AG-0.57%27 813
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-5.47%20 908
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.14.10%19 314
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ