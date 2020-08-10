|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|Deka DAX ex Financials 30 - EUR
|-0.39%
|2.22%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX - EUR
|-0.21%
|1.63%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|AMUNDI ETF DAX DR - EUR
|-0.12%
|1.63%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IShares Core DAX (DE) - EUR
|-0.56%
|1.63%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor 1 DAX® (I) Dist - EUR
|-0.23%
|1.63%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|ComStage DAX TR - EUR
|-0.18%
|1.63%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX (ausschuttend) - EUR
|-0.22%
|1.63%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX Income 2C (USD hedge...
|-2.40%
|1.62%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX Income 4C (CHF hedge...
|-0.39%
|1.62%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX 1C - EUR
|-0.24%
|1.62%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor DAX (DR) - Acc - EUR
|-0.77%
|1.62%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|SPDR Solactive Germany ETF - USD
|-0.75%
|1.55%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR
|0.00%
|1.52%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|SPDR MSCI Europe Health Care - EUR
|-2.50%
|1.36%
|Europe
|Actions - Santé
|Franklin FTSE Germany ETF - USD
|-0.80%
|1.34%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Vanguard Germany All Cap - Distrib...
|0.21%
|1.25%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IShares STOXX Europe 600 Health Car...
|-2.53%
|1.22%
|Europe
|Actions - Santé
|IShares Dow Jones Eurozone Sustaina...
|-3.05%
|1.16%
|Europe
|Actions
|UBS ETF - MSCI EMU Value A-dis - EUR
|-0.09%
|0.83%
|Europe
|Actions
|WisdomTree Europe Equity USD Hedge...
|-0.27%
|0.56%
|Europe
|Actions