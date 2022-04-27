Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. FREY
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    FREY   FR0010588079

FREY

(FREY)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  27/04 16:30:05
33.00 EUR    0.00%
18:57FREY : Brochure de convocation - AGM 18 mai 2022
PU
10:25FREY : Les commerçants des centres de FREY surperforment
PU
21/04LES DOCKS DE ST OUEN : Lancement de l'appel à projet de la Halle gourmande et culturelle
PU
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

FREY : Formulaire de vote - AGM 18 mai 2022

27/04/2022 | 19:06
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Assemblée Générale Ordinaire et Extraordinaire du 18 Mai 2022 à 10h00

Au Siège Social 1, rue René Cassin

1, rue René Cassin 51430 BEZANNES

AU CAPITAL DE 70 917 007,50 € 398 248 591 RCS REIMS

Parc d'Affaires TGV Reims-Bezannes

51430 BEZANNES

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

A

B

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

C

D

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

E

F

31

32

33

34

35

36

37

38

39

40

G

H

41

42

43

44

45

46

47

48

49

50

J

K

14/05/2022

Disclaimer

Frey SA published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 17:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Toute l'actualité sur FREY
18:57FREY : Brochure de convocation - AGM 18 mai 2022
PU
10:25FREY : Les commerçants des centres de FREY surperforment
PU
21/04LES DOCKS DE ST OUEN : Lancement de l'appel à projet de la Halle gourmande et culturelle
PU
13/04FREY : Mise à disposition de l'avis de réunion - AGM du 18 mai 2022
PU
13/04FREY : Mise à disposition de l'avis de réunion à l'Assemblée générale mixte du 18 mai 2022
PU
13/04FREY : Réunion Assemblée générale mixte
CO
11/04FREY : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres – Période du 04.04.2022 au 0..
PU
04/04FREY : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres – Période du 28.03.2022 au 0..
PU
01/04FREY : Récapitulatif mensuel des opérations sur propres titres – Mars 2022
PU
29/03FREY : Déclaration Dirigeants-Acquisition
CO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur FREY
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA
Résultat net
Dette nette
PER
Rendement
Capitalisation 934 M 984 M -
VE / CA -1
VE / CA 0
Nbr Employés 83
Flottant 14,7%
Graphique FREY
Durée : Période :
FREY : Graphique analyse technique FREY | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique FREY
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Antoine Frey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sébastien Eymard Deputy CEO-Finance & International
François Vuillet-Petite Chief Operating Officer
Yann Briand Independent Director
Nathalie Robin Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
FREY0.61%995
SCENTRE GROUP-7.59%10 834
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.-5.74%5 142
VINCOM RETAIL JOINT STOCK COMPANY3.16%3 066
FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-8.43%2 965
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-5.00%2 785