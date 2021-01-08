Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  FREY

FREY

(FREY)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

FREY : Formulaire de vote par correspondance - AGE du 29 janvier 2021

08/01/2021 | 10:34
FREY

1, rue René Cassin

Parc d'Affaires TGV Reims-Bezannes 51430 BEZANNES

AU CAPITAL DE 61.508.157,50 € 398 248 591 RCS REIMS

Assemblée Générale Extraordinaire

du 29 Janvier 2021 à 10h00

au Siège Social

1, rue René Cassin

Parc d'Affaires TGV Reims-Bezannes

51430 BEZANNES

26 Janvier 2021

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Frey SA published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 09:33:07 UTC


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2019 69,3 M 85,0 M -
Résultat net 2019 49,7 M 61,0 M -
Dette nette 2019 301 M 369 M -
PER 2019 13,0x
Rendement 2019 4,50%
Capitalisation 733 M 899 M -
VE / CA 2018 13,7x
VE / CA 2019 15,8x
Nbr Employés 88
Flottant 9,24%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Antoine Frey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuel La Fonta Director-Finance & Human Resources
Jean-Noël Dron Director
Aude Frey Director
Jean-Pierre Cédelle Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FREY2.00%899
SCENTRE GROUP1.80%11 403
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-0.29%3 736
VINCOM RETAIL5.73%3 249
PLAZA S.A.0.66%3 126
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY LIMITED-2.59%3 090
