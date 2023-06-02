Recherche avancée
    FYBR   US35909D1090

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.

(FYBR)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:13:19 02/06/2023
14.57 USD   -1.55%
16:00Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. : MoffettNathanson Research favorable sur le dossier
ZM
30/05Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. : Morgan Stanley est à vendre sur le dossier
ZM
23/05Transcript : Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Presents at 51st Annual J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference 2023, May-23-2023 01:55 PM
CI
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. : MoffettNathanson Research favorable sur le dossier

02/06/2023 | 16:00
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
CA 2023 5 777 M - 5 380 M
Résultat net 2023 56,2 M - 52,3 M
Dette nette 2023 8 972 M - 8 356 M
PER 2023 74,0x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 3 630 M 3 630 M 3 381 M
VE / CA 2023 2,18x
VE / CA 2024 2,36x
Nbr Employés 14 523
Flottant 99,6%
Graphique FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.
Durée : Période :
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Dernier Cours de Clôture 14,80 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 36,50 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 147%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nicholas Simon Jeffery President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott C. Beasley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John G. Stratton Executive Chairman
Kevin L. Beebe Lead Independent Director
Lisa V. Chang Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.-41.93%3 630
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED22.22%177 886
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.57%150 167
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG12.91%112 358
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.09%97 986
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED27.36%74 533
