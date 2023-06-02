|
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. : MoffettNathanson Research favorable sur le dossier
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.
|
|16:00
|Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. : MoffettNatha..
|
ZM
|30/05
|Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. : Morgan Stanl..
|
ZM
|23/05
|Transcript : Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Presents at 51st Annual J.P..
|
CI
|16/05
|Transcript : Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Presents at SVB MoffettNath..
|
CI
|08/05
|Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. : Citigroup to..
|
ZM
|08/05
|Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. : TD Cowen opt..
|
ZM
|05/05
|Transcript : Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May..
|
CI
|05/05
|Frontier Communications Parent : baisse des bénéfices et ..
|
MT
|05/05
|Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre cl..
|
CI
|03/04
|Achat d'initié : Frontier Communications Parent
|
MT
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
5 777 M
-
5 380 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
56,2 M
-
52,3 M
|Dette nette 2023
|
8 972 M
-
8 356 M
|PER 2023
|74,0x
|Rendement 2023
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
3 630 M
3 630 M
3 381 M
|VE / CA 2023
|2,18x
|VE / CA 2024
|2,36x
|Nbr Employés
|14 523
|Flottant
|99,6%
|
|Graphique FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|12
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|14,80 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|36,50 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|147%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs