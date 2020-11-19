Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Fugro N.V.    FUR   NL0000352565

FUGRO N.V.

(FUR)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 19/11 10:17:53
4.335 EUR   -2.63%
31/01FUGRO N.V. : la cession des parts dans GMG et ING soutiennent le titre
2019FUGRO : reprise des parts de CGG dans SBGS
CF
2019CGG : soutenu par un objectif 2019 plus optimiste
AO
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique FUGRO N.V.
Durée : Période :
Fugro N.V. : Graphique analyse technique Fugro N.V. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 3,99 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,45 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut -4,54%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -10,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -19,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FUGRO N.V.-55.38%472
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-50.02%27 966
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-37.11%13 976
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-27.51%13 209
ENERGY ABSOLUTE1.71%5 344
DIALOG GROUP5.22%5 158
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ