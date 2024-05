MAIL-IN VOTING FORM (2)

(2) French Commercial Code - Art. L. 225-107 and Art. R.225-76

« Any shareholder may vote by post, using a form the wording of which shall be fixed by a decree. Any provisions to the contrary contained in the memorandum and articles of association shall be deemed non-existent.

When calculating the quorum, only forms received by the company before the meeting shall be taken into account, on conditions to be laid down by a decree, The forms giving no voting direction or indicating abstention shall note be considered a votes cast",

The majority required for the adoption of the general meeting's decisions shall be determined on the basis of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented, the cotes cast shall not include votes attaching to shares in respect of which the shareholder has not taken part in the vote or has abstained or has returned a blank or spoilt ballot paper

If you wish to use the mail-in voting form, you mustunderscore on the riverside 2.

• For the resolutions proposed or agreed by the Board or management you can : - either vote « yes » for all the resolutions by marking nothing in the boxes, - or vote « no » by shading the boxes of your choice

- or votes « abstention » by shading the boxes of your choice

• In case of amendments or new resolutions during the general meeting you are requested to choose between "No", proxy to Chairman of the general meeting, "Abstention" or proxy to a mentioned person individual or legal entity by shading the appropriate box,