Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  GasLog Ltd.    GLOG   BMG375851091

GASLOG LTD.

(GLOG)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 21/12 21:25:57
3.615 USD   -8.02%
19/11GASLOG LTD. : Détachement de dividende
FA
14/08GASLOG LTD. : Détachement de dividende
FA
15/05GASLOG LTD. : Détachement de dividende
FA
Graphique GASLOG LTD.
GasLog Ltd. : Graphique analyse technique GasLog Ltd. | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 4,66 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 3,93 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 154%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 18,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -41,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GASLOG LTD.-59.86%374
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.162.50%5 227
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA7.01%1 146
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.-29.64%798
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S9.09%726
KOREA LINE CORPORATION32.39%668
