GAUSSIN : signs an exclusive licence agreement with mobility technology company Magna to enter the market for electric and hydrogen-powered heavy-duty road trucken

Héricourt, 26 November 2020

GAUSSIN signs an exclusive licence agreement with mobility

technology company Magna to enter the market for electric and

hydrogen-poweredheavy-duty road truck

The 20-year licence facilitates Gaussin´s development, manufacture, assembly and commercialization new, mass-producedsuper-light chassis for heavy-duty trucks

GAUSSIN (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALGAU - FR0013495298), a pioneer in clean and intelligent freight transportation announced an agreement with mobility technology company Magna International. Magna will grant GAUSSIN an exclusive worldwide license for its modular, ultra-light and versatile chassis for electric (BEV) and hydrogen (FCEV) on-roadheavy-duty truck applications. This 20-year agreement brings GAUSSIN into the truck market.

Strengthening GAUSSIN's activities in clean mobility, this exclusive agreement covers the development, assembly and international marketing of new chassis for mass-producedsuper-light electric and/or hydrogen-powered heavy road vehicles.

A strategic collaboration to accelerate the transition to carbon-free transportation

