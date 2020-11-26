Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  GAUSSIN SA    ALGAU   FR0013495298

GAUSSIN SA

(ALGAU)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

GAUSSIN : signs an exclusive licence agreement with mobility technology company Magna to enter the market for electric and hydrogen-powered heavy-duty road trucken

26/11/2020 | 09:35
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Héricourt, 26 November 2020

GAUSSIN signs an exclusive licence agreement with mobility

technology company Magna to enter the market for electric and

hydrogen-poweredheavy-duty road truck

The 20-year licence facilitates Gaussin´s development, manufacture, assembly and commercialization new, mass-producedsuper-light chassis for heavy-duty trucks

GAUSSIN (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALGAU - FR0013495298), a pioneer in clean and intelligent freight transportation announced an agreement with mobility technology company Magna International. Magna will grant GAUSSIN an exclusive worldwide license for its modular, ultra-light and versatile chassis for electric (BEV) and hydrogen (FCEV) on-roadheavy-duty truck applications. This 20-year agreement brings GAUSSIN into the truck market.

Strengthening GAUSSIN's activities in clean mobility, this exclusive agreement covers the development, assembly and international marketing of new chassis for mass-producedsuper-light electric and/or hydrogen-powered heavy road vehicles.

A strategic collaboration to accelerate the transition to carbon-free transportation

Upcoming events

Hydrogen Business For Climate: January 13 & 14, 2021 in Belfort, France

SIA : June 16 & 17, 2021 in Belfort

About Gaussin

Gaussin is an engineering company that designs, assembles and sells innovative products and services in the transport and logistics field. Its know-how encompasses cargo and passenger transport, autonomous technologies allowing for self-driving solutions such as Automotive Guided Vehicles, and the integration all types of batteries, electric and hydrogen fuel cells in particular. With more than 50,000 vehicles worldwide, Gaussin Manugistique enjoys a strong reputation in four fast-expanding markets: port terminals, airports, logistics and people mobility. The group has developed strategic partnerships with major global players in order to accelerate its commercial penetration: Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airport Logistics in the airport field, Bolloré Ports and ST Engineering in ports and Bluebus for people mobility.

In October 2019, the Group won the World Autonomous Vehicle Transport Competition "Category leader" - "Better energy and environmental sustainability".

Gaussin Manugistique® has been listed on Euronext Growth in Paris since 2010. More information on www.gaussin.com

Page 1 sur 2

Contacts

GAUSSIN

Ulysse Communication

Christophe Gaussin, invest@gaussin.com

Nicolas Daniels, ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com

+33(0)3.84.46.13.45

+33(0)6.63.66.59.22

Charles Courbet, ccourbet@ulysse-communication.com

+33(0)6.28.93.03.06

For more information about GAUSSIN, go to www.gaussin.com

Page 2 sur 2

Disclaimer

Gaussin SA published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 08:34:05 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur GAUSSIN SA
09:41GAUSSIN :  signe un accord de licence exclusif avec Magna
AO
09:37GAUSSIN : signe un accord de licence exclusif avec Magna, spécialiste des techno..
PU
09:35GAUSSIN : signs an exclusive licence agreement with mobility technology company ..
PU
09:04Dinde, Black Friday et Devinette au programme
08:13EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Orange / Atos, Alstom, Unibail, Europcar, CGG, Slack, De..
07:15GAUSSIN : GAUSSIN signe un accord de licence exclusif avec Magna, spécialiste de..
AN
16/11GAUSSIN : Compte-rendu des Assemblées Générales de GAUSSIN du 16 novembre 2020.A..
PU
16/11GAUSSIN : Compte-rendu des Assemblées Générales de GAUSSIN du 16 novembre 2020
AN
16/11GAUSSIN SA : Compte-rendu de l'Assemblée générale
CO
04/11GAUSSIN : GAUSSIN : Rappel des règles pour le vote par correspondance ou par pro..
AN
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur GAUSSIN SA
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2019 21,1 M 25,2 M -
Résultat net 2019 -2,89 M -3,45 M -
Dette nette 2019 6,76 M 8,07 M -
PER 2019 -19,3x
Rendement 2019 -
Capitalisation 144 M 171 M -
VE / CA 2018 8,05x
VE / CA 2019 2,18x
Nbr Employés 48
Flottant 99,5%
Graphique GAUSSIN SA
Durée : Période :
GAUSSIN SA : Graphique analyse technique GAUSSIN SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique GAUSSIN SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Christophe Gaussin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gilles Pernin Head-Finance, HR, Administrative, Legal & IT
Stéphane Hecky Head-Research & Development
Damien Personeni Independent Director
Volker Berl Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GAUSSIN SA232.87%171
ATLAS COPCO AB18.01%59 982
FANUC CORPORATION26.83%46 636
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION33.17%36 046
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.15.08%30 561
SANDVIK AB7.14%28 644
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ