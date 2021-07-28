Connexion
    GTT   FR0011726835

GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ

(GTT)
  Rapport
GTT : RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL 2021

28/07/2021 | 17:50
GTT : RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL 2021

Voir pièce jointe

Pièce jointe


17:54GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : GTT-Objectifs 2021 confirmés pour le CA, l'Ebitda et ..
RE
17:54Gtt annonce un ca de 165,3 mlns et un ebitda à 96,5 mlns au s1
RE
17:54GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ : GTT nomme son nouveau Directeur administratif et fina..
PU
17:53Gtt confirme ses objectifs 2021 pour le ca l'ebitda et les dividendes
RE
17:50GTT : Rapport financier semestriel 2021
GL
17:45GTT : Résultats du premier semestre 2021 - Solidité des résultats financiers et ..
GL
09:08Les valeurs à suivre mercredi 28 juillet 2021 à Paris -
AO
27/07Valeurs à suivre à Paris mercredi 28 juillet 2021 -
AO
27/07Agenda AOF / Sociétés France - Mercredi 28 juillet 2021
AO
27/07EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : LVMH, Christian Dior, Dassault Systèmes, Michelin, Ed..
Données financières
CA 2021 310 M 366 M -
Résultat net 2021 142 M 167 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 171 M 202 M -
PER 2021 17,6x
Rendement 2021 4,65%
Capitalisation 2 470 M 2 923 M -
VE / CA 2021 7,41x
VE / CA 2022 7,19x
Nbr Employés 542
Flottant 68,8%
Tendances analyse technique GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Dernier Cours de Cloture 67,05 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 87,24 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 30,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Philippe Berterottière Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc Haestier Chief Financial & Administration Officer
Karim Chapot Technical Director
Christian Germa Independent Director
Andrew Jamieson Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ-15.34%2 923
ENBRIDGE INC.19.92%79 121
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.22.51%51 679
TC ENERGY CORPORATION18.40%48 017
KINDER MORGAN, INC.29.85%40 231
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.26.03%30 697