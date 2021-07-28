|
GTT : RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL 2021
Données financières
|CA 2021
310 M
366 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
142 M
167 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2021
171 M
202 M
-
|PER 2021
|17,6x
|Rendement 2021
|4,65%
|Capitalisation
|
2 470 M
2 923 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|7,41x
|VE / CA 2022
|7,19x
|Nbr Employés
|542
|Flottant
|68,8%
|Graphique GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|7
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
67,05 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
87,24 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
30,1%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs