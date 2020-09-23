Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  GECI International    GECP   FR0000079634

GECI INTERNATIONAL

(GECP)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

GECI International : ORNAN - Tableau de Suivi au 23 septembre 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
23/09/2020 | 19:24

Suivi des ORNANE - Situation au 23 septembre 2020

Tranche

Date d'émission des ORNANE

12/02/2019

Nombre d'ORNANE

400

Nombre de BSA

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

28/02/2019

20

1 818 181

26/04/2019

20

2 000 000

12/06/2019

20

2 500 000

25/06/2019

20

2 500 000

04/07/2019

20

2 500 000

24/07/2019

20

2 500 000

Conversion des ORNANE

08/08/2019

10

1 428 571

21/08/2019

10

1 666 666

27/08/2019

20

4 000 000

12/09/2019

20

4 000 000

26/09/2019

20

5 000 000

22/10/2019

20

6 666 666

02/12/2019

12

4 000 000

10/01/2020

25

Rbt Numéraire

17/01/2020

30

Rbt Numéraire

24/04/2020

6

2 000 000

11/06/2020

7

2 333 333

24/06/2020

8

2 666 666

06/07/2020

7

2 333 333

24/07/2020

5

2 500 000

27/07/2020

5

2 500 000

27/08/2020

10

5 000 000

14/09/2020

8

4 000 000

23/09/2020

7

3 500 000

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

Exercice des BSA

ORNANE en circulation BSA en circulation Nombre d'actions créées

50

-

67 413 416

67 413 416

Nombre d'actions en circulation au 23/09/2020

238 582 724

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

GECI International SA published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 17:24:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur GECI INTERNATIONAL
19:24GECI INTERNATIONAL : ORNAN - Tableau de Suivi au 23 septembre 2020
PU
17:54GECI INTERNATIONAL : plus forte hausse du SRD à la clôture du mercredi 23 septem..
AO
12:24GECI INTERNATIONAL : plus forte hausse du SRD à la mi-séance du mercredi 23 sept..
AO
09:06EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Sanofi, Veolia, Capgemini, Lagardère, Technicolor, Casin..
22/09GECI INTERNATIONAL : Mise à disposition des documents préparatoires à l’Assemblé..
AN
22/09GECI INTERNATIONAL : Mise à disposition des documents préparatoires à l'Assemblé..
PU
22/09GECI INTERNATIONAL : Brochure de Convocation à l'Assemblée Générale Mixte du 13 ..
PU
22/09GECI INTERNATIONAL : Signature d'un important contrat pour le déploiement de rés..
PU
22/09GECI INTERNATIONAL : Signature d’un important contrat pour le déploiement de rés..
AN
22/09GECI INTERNATIONAL : plus forte hausse du marché SRD à la clôture du mardi 22 se..
AO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur GECI INTERNATIONAL
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 25,5 M 29,8 M -
Résultat net 2020 -6,45 M -7,52 M -
Dette nette 2020 12,6 M 14,8 M -
PER 2020 -1,06x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 6,26 M 7,33 M -
VE / CA 2019 0,98x
VE / CA 2020 0,79x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 88,8%
Graphique GECI INTERNATIONAL
Durée : Période :
GECI International : Graphique analyse technique GECI International | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique GECI INTERNATIONAL
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Serge Bitboul Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maïté Escande Chief Financial Officer
Gérard Delage Independent Director
Gérard Nicou Independent Director
Muriel Touaty Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
GECI INTERNATIONAL-18.60%7
THE BOEING COMPANY-52.00%88 506
AIRBUS SE-52.20%57 231
TEXTRON INC.-20.02%8 118
DASSAULT AVIATION-38.03%7 059
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.65.71%6 483
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group