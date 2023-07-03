Date d'émission des ORNAN Nombre d'ORNAN Nombre de BSA
Conversion des ORNAN
Exercice des BSA
ORNAN en circulation BSA en circulation Nombre d'actions créées
Tranche 1
27/06/2023
25
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
25
-
-
Suivi des ORNAN - Situation au 30 juin 2023
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
Date
Nombre
Actions créées
Nombre d'actions en circulation au 30/06/2023
2 479 772 970
-
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
GECI International SA published this content on 03 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2023 17:26:08 UTC.