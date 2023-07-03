Date d'émission des ORNAN Nombre d'ORNAN Nombre de BSA

Conversion des ORNAN

Exercice des BSA

ORNAN en circulation BSA en circulation Nombre d'actions créées

Tranche 1

27/06/2023

25

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

25

-

-

Suivi des ORNAN - Situation au 30 juin 2023

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

Date

Nombre

Actions créées

Nombre d'actions en circulation au 30/06/2023

2 479 772 970

-

